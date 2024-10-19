Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould recovering well after procedure

19 October 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Gould, has today thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mercy Hospital who have cared for him so well as he underwent a planned procedure.

The Northside TD said

“I went into the hospital on Wednesday for a planned procedure. I am recovering well and I want to thank the excellent staff who have helped me through this. My family and friends have been wonderful and I have huge support from my Sinn Féin team as I recover. I want to thank everyone for all of my well wishes in recent days.

“The procedure went really well. I will need some time to recover but my office will remain open and our Sinn Féin team are here to help.

“I have been preparing for the upcoming election for months now and we are ready for whenever it is called. If the election is called while I am recovering, I will still be active on social media and my teams will be on the ground delivering our message of change. As soon as I am recovered, I am looking forward to hitting the ground running as your general election candidate and hopefully your TD for Cork North Central in the next Dáil. We have a real chance to win two seats, with myself and Cllr Joe Lynch on the ticket.”