Have your say on the future of Shandon

19 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Draft Integrated Urban Strategy Consultation Events take place on Wed 23rd and Thurs 24th October 4-7pm at the Firkin Crane. Everybody welcome.

Cork City Council and their project partners AtkinsRéalis, John McLaughlin Architects and the Shandon Community are developing an ambitious heritage led Integrated Urban Strategy (IUS) for the Shandon Area which is funded under the Government’s Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme (THRIVE). In line with the guidance set out in the “Town Centre First – Approach for Irish Towns”, the strategy will set out a visual, action-based roadmap for the future development and revitalisation of this historic neighbourhood.

Following on from a successful initial consultation event in August which saw over 140 attendees, over 190 survey responses received, further targeted stakeholder engagements carried out the feedback has been taken on board and a Draft Integrated Urban Strategy for the Shandon Area has been prepared. This will be presented at two further consultation events at Dance Cork Firkin Crane next Wed 23rd and Thurs 24th October from 4-7pm with a short address at 6pm each evening by the project partners.

Sharon McDonnell, Senior Executive Planner, Cork City Council said: “We are delighted at the extent of interest and quality of feedback received over a range of engagement activities during the first phase of the project, all of which has been used to inform the Draft Integrated Urban Strategy for Shandon.

The Draft Strategy sets out several actions and projects, including a number of priority projects, which we are keen to hear feedback on to ensure they are sufficiently responsive to local need. We look forward to meeting everyone and hearing your views at the drop in events next Wednesday and Thursday evening”.

The Draft Integrated Urban Strategy will be available to view live on Cork City Council’s Public Consultation Portal from Monday 21st October in advance of the Consultation Events and the submission period will remain for 4 weeks. Full details are available at https://www.corkcity.ie/en/council-services/services/planning/shandon-integrated-urban-strategy/