Progress in development of offshore renewable energy industry in Cork

19 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork Offshore Renewable Industry Forum (CORIF) has welcomed recent progress towards the development of the offshore renewable energy industry, both in Cork and across Ireland.

The approval of both the Planning and Development Bill and the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy (DMAP) by the Dáil last week marked significant steps forward for the offshore renewables industry, and continued cooperation between industry, policymakers and developers is critical to ensure sustained funding and continued development.

Catherine Sheridan, Chair of CORIF, commented on the significant developments: “The approval of the South Coast DMAP, the first of its kind to be approved, marks a significant step forward for the development of Cork as a national hub for the offshore renewable energy industry.

“A clear DMAP strategy, alongside the approval of the Planning and Development Bill by the Dáil last week, will provide the certainty around timelines, funding and development plans that is so critically needed for industry to grow in a sustainable manner, instilling confidence in prospective investors.

“What is crucial now is that all stakeholders continue to work together to support the development of Cork as a leading hub for Ireland’s offshore renewable industry, attracting investment and talent to Cork, and unlocking significant economic and societal benefits for Ireland as a whole.”

There has also been positive news for the offshore renewables sector in Cork, with the announcement of Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) financing for the Port of Cork and the subsequent commencement of work on ORE infrastructure in Ringaskiddy.

Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO, said, “With so much of the infrastructure needed to facilitate the growth of the offshore renewable energy industry to a national level already in place, Cork is uniquely positioned to capture the full value of this critical industry in the years ahead.

“The Port of Cork is ready and willing to support Cork’s development in this regard, and indeed the development of the necessary additional infrastructure to facilitate offshore renewables within the Port has already commenced, thanks to the important funding provided through the Connecting Europe Facility earlier this year and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) financing agreed in recent weeks.

“As the only port in Ireland with the necessary planning permission to support the growth of the offshore renewable energy industry, Cork is poised to play a key role in the ongoing development of the sector. Recent legislative developments and funding announcements provide essential clarity for investors and developers, and we look forward to continued collaboration and engagement with all stakeholders.”