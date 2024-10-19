CORK, IRELAND: Piece of steel from Twin Towers goes on display at Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale

19 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

A poignant piece of history has found its final resting place, at the Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale. Steel from Ground Zero, once housed in a North Carolina Museum, has been transported across the Atlantic by Gerard Amitrano of the FDNY. Gerard originally conceived of this tribute two years ago when visiting the site with his friend, retired Garda, Joe Henny. The journey included a 12-hour road trip to JFK, followed by a transatlantic Aer Lingus flight to Shannon Airport where a final roadtrip saw it arrive at the Garden of Remembrance this week. The garden was established in 2001 to honor the 343 firefighters and Chaplain Father Michael Judge all who perished on 9/11, it now stands as a lasting memorial to the tragic event.

Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers attended the event as part of his trip to the Kinsale area, where he greeted Gerard Amitrano, Joe Henny, and other members of the FDNY, including Willy Owens and Jimmy Walsh.