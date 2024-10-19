Frankly My Dear, there’s a new show in town for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

19 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

On Sunday October 27th at 2pm at the Metropole Hotel in Cork, soak up ‘All That Jazz’ with new music act, Frankly My Dear, led by songstress Helen O Dwyer and her talented dancers. Frankly My Dear is a chic and cheeky music act that blends elements of Jazz and Broadway, encapsulating the glitz and glamour of the roaring twenties. The show is full of all-time favourite artists like Peggy Lee, Shirley Bassey, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra with all the glamour and theatre of old Hollywood with a few contemporary surprises along the way. With seductive jazz melodies and high-energy swing tunes that get everyone tapping their feet, Frankly My Dear is all set to captivate the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival with vibrant energy and charisma.

Frankly, My Dear is a dazzling act elevated by glamorous costume changes throughout the performance, showcasing an array of dazzling gowns and flapper styles, chic top hats and feather head-dresses, spectacular giant white feather fans and mesmerizing flame fans, expertly manipulated by skilled dancers who weave in and out of the performance, creating a breathtaking fusion of music and movement.

The Show will open with ‘All That Jazz’, the vibrant and iconic opening number from the musical film Chicago celebrating the allure of jazz music and dance, creating an exuberant atmosphere filled with energy and excitement. This sets the tone for the rest of the show. Songs like ‘Fever’, ‘Mack the Knife’ and ‘Aint that a kick in the head’ are delivered with Helen’s signature sultry vocal style and iconic hits made famous by The Rat Pack such as “Big Spender”, “These boots are made for walking” and “New York, New York,” are delivered with powerful vocals and playful charisma. Cheeky modern songs like “Valerie” “All about that Bass” and ‘Flowers’ are reimagined and remastered with a jazzy vintage twist bringing attitude and spice while Radiohead’s “Creep” is a signature favourite and the arrangement is spellbinding.

Frankly My Dear has won a few hearts in Cork already lending support at no cost to local charities; The Hope Foundation and also Cliona’s Foundation with performances at their Gala events in Dublin and most recently at Cliona’s Foundation Cork lunch at the Clayton Hotel on Friday October 18th. There is also a Frankly My Dear Christmas EP in aid of Cliona’s Foundation now available on Spotify, Apple/iTunes and all major music platforms. This is a carefully curated selection of heart-warming melodies and festive cheer and all proceeds of this EP go directly to Cliona’s Foundation, an Irish charity that helps families who are caring for a child with a life-limiting illness.

Frankly, My Dear encapsulates the spirit of the jazz age, blending timeless classics with a vivid theatrical flair and intricate choreography ensuring that the audience at the Metropole Hotel at 2pm on Sunday October 27th are not merely spectators but part of an unforgettable celebration of jazz elegance. The clever pop-up cabaret idea with glamorous costume changes, feathers, fans and props brings a real sense of excitement and fun. Frankly My Dear is a feast for the senses both visually and vocally and one to watch this year at the Guiness Cork Jazz Festival.

See franklyydear.ie for more or follow @franklymydearoffical on social media.