18th October, 2024

Kinsale Business Conference Hosted by Kinsale and District Lions Club

18 October 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Business News

The Kinsale and District Lions Club hosted a business conference today at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa. The event attracted an array of attendees from across the business, community, agricultural, fishing, emergency services, SME sectors, alongside local groups and organisations , who gathered to hear from a prestigious lineup of guest speakers.

Pictured at the event (L/R): Carmel Murphy, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Valerie Fitzgerald
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Pictured at the event (L/R): Minister for Finance Jack Chambers speaking with Kinsale Community School student Ria Healy and her fellow LC economics class.
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Pictured at the event (L/R): Niall MacCarthy (Cork Airport Managing Director), Minister for Finance Jack Chambers, Cormac Fitzgerald (FCPA FCA, President of the Kinsale Lions Club), Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan and Gearóid O’Driscoll.
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Pictured at the event (L/R): Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Gearóid O’Driscoll, Gillian Peters (Pragmatica) and Gerry Wycherley
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Pictured at the event (L/R): Tom Power, Cormac Fitzgerald (FCPA FCA, President of the Kinsale Lions Club), Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Gearóid O’Driscoll.
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Pictured at the event (L/R): John Twomey, Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Cormac Fitzgerald (FCPA FCA, President of the Kinsale Lions Club)
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Pictured at the event (L/R): Cormac Fitzgerald (FCPA FCA, President of the Kinsale Lions Club), Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Gearóid O’Driscoll.
Photo: Colm Lougheed

Dr. Clodagh Ryan from Cork University Hospital, economist Jim Power, and Minister for Finance Jack Chambers TD, all delivered insightful presentations on key topics, including the current economic landscape and an in-depth analysis of the recent budgetCormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA, President of the Kinsale Lions Club, also addressed the conference, highlighting the importance of local businesses and community involvement.

The event was chaired by Gerry O’Dwyer, who ensured a smooth flow of discussions, while the charity fundraiser was capped off with a lively raffle conducted by Con Cadogan. In line with the Lions Club’s commitment to community service, the proceeds from the conference and the raffle will support the Children’s Cancer Unit at Cork University Hospital.

Kinsale and District Lions Club extends heartfelt thanks to all those who supported this significant event, including members of the business community, charity organisations, and public representatives. Special appreciation is given to the generous donors and participants who helped make the charity fundraiser a resounding success.

Speaking after the event, Cormac Fitzgerald, President of the Kinsale Lions Club, said, “We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this sell-out conference. It was an inspiring morning of discussion and engagement, and we are thrilled to support such a worthy cause. Our club remains dedicated to leading initiatives that support both our local communities.”

