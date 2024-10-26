26 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

A Part 8 planning application for the refurbishment and extension of Mayfield Library has been approved by Cork City Councillors at their October monthly meeting. The plan is to develop an attractive new community and educational hub to the northside of Cork city.

The current library, located on Old Youghal Road, shares its building with St. Joseph’s Community Centre. The proposals for the refurbishment approved at Council include the internal reconfiguration of the building and the construction of a shared entrance to both the Library and the Community Centre via a new extension on the existing site footprint, on the Old Youghal Road.

Further planned extensions on the eastern side of the library (currently a car park area), and to the rear of the building on the southern side, will expand the available floor space of the library and provide shared and accessible communal spaces to be enjoyed by patrons of the community centre and library alike.

The building fabric will be upgraded to improve energy efficiency and sustainability, and enhancements to the surrounding public realm included in the project will create a more inviting and appealing public space around the building itself.

A new public plaza to the east of the building and landscaping to include biodiverse planting will enhance the location’s attractiveness and benefit the wider community.

The Part 8 approval is the next step in the process of providing a modern multi use facility and places the Mayfield development in a key place for funding applications once the opportunity arises.