End biannual clock change – MEP Kelly launches new campaign

26 October 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South and leader of the Fine Gael Delegation in the European Parliament, has reiterated his call for the European Union to finally end the outdated practice of biannual clock changes. Having campaigned for nearly a decade on this issue, Mr. Kelly is pushing for the matter to be brought back onto the political agenda in the upcoming parliamentary term.

“I have been working for many years to see the end of this outdated practice,” Kelly said. “It is time to put an end to the biannual clock change, which has been proven to have negative effects on health, well-being, and safety. The practice is no longer fit for purpose in today’s world.”

Kelly is leading a new campaign in the European Parliament and highlighted the broad political support behind his initiative, with MEPs from every political group signing a joint letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for action. “This is not a partisan issue,” he said. “There is widespread agreement across the political spectrum that the clock change needs to end….”

In the letter, Kelly and his colleagues pointed to the extensive public backing for the proposal. “Citizens across Europe have spoken,” he said. “In 2018, a public consultation saw 84% of participants favour ending the clock change. This is a clear mandate from the people, and it is high time the European Commission acted on it.”

The negative impacts of clock changes on health are well documented. “Studies have shown that changing the clocks can disrupt sleep, increase the risk of heart attacks, and lead to more traffic accidents,” Kelly stated. “In addition, the energy-saving argument that once supported this practice is outdated. In fact, we now know that changing the clocks could actually increase energy consumption during the winter months.”

Kelly is confident that with renewed momentum, progress can finally be made. “The European Parliament already passed a resolution in 2019 with overwhelming support, yet the matter has stalled. We need to move forward decisively in the next parliamentary term.”

Concluding, Kelly remarked, “Abolishing the clock change would simplify life for millions of people across Europe. It’s a practical and popular measure, and I am committed to seeing it through.”