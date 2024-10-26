Why What You Wear Could Be the Secret to Your Success

26 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Breeda O’Connell from www.bocimageconsulting.ie is an experienced Personal Stylist & Image Consultant, based in Cork. She is the personal shopper at Opera Lane, and works privately with clients online and offline. Her instagram is boc_imageconsulting

We all know that feeling when you put on an outfit that just works—your posture changes, your mood lifts, your confidence soars: you can tell you look amazing. But the power of clothes goes beyond just looking good; it’s about feeling good, doing better, and leaning into your full potential. Great style has a ripple effect, boosting your self-esteem, shaping how others perceive you, and impacting your overall quality of life.

Ever heard the saying, ‘Dress for the job you want, not the job you have’? It’s more than just a cliché. Your wardrobe is your personal brand, and it plays a bigger role in your career than you might think. Dressing well doesn’t just change how others see you—it changes how you see yourself. That confidence can be the edge you need to stand out in meetings, nail that interview, or get the promotion you’ve been eyeing.

Psychologists call this enclothed cognition—the idea that what you wear can influence your thoughts, feelings, and even performance. In one study, people who thought they were wearing a doctor’s coat scored higher on cognitive tests than those who believed they were in a painter’s coat. The takeaway? When you dress better, you are better.

And it all starts with self-perception. Changing your self-image is a life’s work, but changing your outer image? That’s instant. The moment you put on an outfit that fits and flatters, you feel more powerful. Shoulders back, head high—you don’t even have to speak; your confidence does it for you. I see this transformation all the time with clients.

One of my clients held off on updating her wardrobe because she was waiting to lose weight. But her uninspiring clothes only kept her stuck in a rut. When she finally invested in pieces that made her feel good, her self-image shifted, and her motivation followed. That’s the power of dressing for where you want to be, not just where you are.

Even if you’re working from home, style still matters. Sure, the temptation to stay in comfy clothes is real, but making an effort, even for a Zoom call, shifts your energy and performance. It’s not just about impressing others—it’s about showing up for yourself and putting yourself in the right mindset to succeed.

So, what are your clothes saying about you? Whether you’re leading a meeting, going for a promotion, or just wanting to feel your best, your wardrobe is a tool for success. Dress for the life, the job, and the version of yourself you’re striving for—because when you dress better, you feel better, and when you feel better, you do better.