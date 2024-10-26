Call for Special School in West Cork to Support Neurodivergent Children

26 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Labour candidate for Cork South West, Evie Nevin, is calling for the establishment of a special school in West Cork to meet the growing educational needs of neurodivergent children in the region. This follows the announcement of five new special schools across the country, including one in Cork. Nevin insists that the Cork location must serve West Cork to address the unique challenges faced by families in rural areas.

Last year, Nevin addressed the Seanad, urging the Government to intervene on the lack of special education services in West Cork. She highlighted the strain placed on families forced to travel long distances to Cork city for suitable schooling. “It is unacceptable that rural communities are continuously overlooked when it comes to vital services. The Government must act now to ensure neurodivergent children in West Cork have access to a local special school, providing the consistency and support critical to their development,” she said.

As an Autistic person, Nevin understands first-hand how vital tailored education is for neurodivergent children. “Every child, regardless of where they live, should have access to schooling that meets their needs. A local special school would transform the lives of many families in our area, giving children the chance to thrive in an environment built around their specific needs,” she continued.

Nevin is advocating for the school to offer consistent education from preschool through to secondary level. “Continuity in education is key for neurodivergent children. A school that supports them from an early age through to the end of secondary school would provide the stability they need to flourish and relieve the anxiety of transitioning between schools,” she added.

West Cork’s rural communities are too often left behind when it comes to essential services. Nevin is urging the Government to ensure the new special school in Cork is located in West Cork, allowing neurodivergent children to access the education they deserve without the burden of long travel times.

“This is about fairness, equality, and ensuring that West Cork families have the same opportunities as those in urban centres,” Nevin concluded.