Carrigaline News

Carrigaline Macra na Feirme members were pleased with the recruitment night that they held in the Stables meeting room on Wednesday last October 16th. Chairman Peter Thompson welcomed all present especially the new members, he outlined the aims and aspirations of Carrigaline Macra which has a proud history since it was founded in March 1960. At the AGM which was followed Peter Thompson was re-elected Chairman for the second term while newcomers to the branch were elected to the following positions: Sarah Kiely Hon Secretary, Diarmuid Kiely Hon Treasurer, Nick Sweetnam PRO and Competition officers Donnacha Lynch and Cian Griffin. Thanks and tributes were paid to outgoing Hon Treasurer Shane Ross and PRO Laura Ross. Laura has gone travelling to Australia for a year. The Branch is planning to hold a dinner dance next March to celebrate the 65th year of Carrigaline Macra.

World Angling Championships

The World Boat Angling Championships were fished out of Crosshaven last week. One day they fished within the harbour and three days outside of the harbour. 13 countries competed with the teams of five, two subs were allowed. The championship was won by Croatia and Ireland came 2nd. Manager of the Irish team was Dan Lynch, Ballinhassig, local team members were John Dennehy Jnr son of former TD John Dennehy, and Jamie Murphy Passage West. The teams and their supporters stayed for nearly 2 weeks in the Carrigaline Court Hotel. National Hon Secretary of the Irish Deep Sea Fishing Association is Carrigaline man John Martin. Enquiries 087 202 8381.

Carraig ag Caint

Carraig ag Caint have another couple of busy weeks ahead. On Saturday the 26th of October they will host a free Halloween Party – Cóisir Oíche Shamhna in the Pipe Band Hall in Carrigaline from 2pm to 4pm with art, face painting, games and pumpkins. Register through/Cláraigh tríd https://forms.gle/gCueBLzbwZ8C3ZoLA

They will be taking part in a world wide ‘Trasna na dTonnta’ conversation live on Zoom on this coming Wednesday the 23rd October from their weekly Ciorcal Comhrá in the Carrigaline Court Hotel from 8pm to 9pm.

Their Club Óige/Irish Youth Club will be taking a break for the midterm from their Monday night gatherings on the 28th but will be back in full swing in the Pipe Band Hall every Monday evening from Nov 4th.

Conradh na Gaeilge’s GAEILGE24 initiative will take place on Tuesday November 12th throughout the country so be on the lookout for people wearing ‘LABHAIR GAEILGE LIOM’ t-shirts and use your cúpla focal. Senior pupils from the Gaeilscoil and Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin will be trying to use their Irish for 24 hours that day, so give them a hand my replying as Gaeilge. As Carraig ag Caint gather on a Wednesday, they will be parking on Nov 13th.

Beidh Cóisir Oíche Shamhna i Halla na Banna i gCarraig Uí Leighin ar an Satharn an 26ú Deireadh Fómhair ó 14:00 go dtí a 16:00. Cluichí, péinteáil aghaidhe, puimcín agus ealaín. Failte roimh cách. Cláraigh anseo/Register here: https://forms.gle/gCueBLzbwZ8C3ZoLA

Ciorcal Comhrá

Carraig ag Caint has a Ciorcal Comhrá every Wednesday morning in the Fairtree Café in Dairygold Coop from 10.30am and in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Wednesday evening from 8.00pm.

Monster Bingo Night

Carrigaline Underage Basketball Club are holding a Monster Bingo Night in the Carrigaline Court Hotel this Tuesday October 29th at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7.00pm

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association had about 40 members at the Complex on Thursday last. John Vaughan from the Carrigaline Music Society visited and spoke to them about their upcoming show The Adam’s Family starting on Thursday 31st October until Sunday 4th of November. After John’s visit the group watched a DVD enjoyed by all and they finished up with the usual cuppa & biscuits. Last Thursday the October 24th CARA we will have a Quiz.

Men’s Shed

Some new ideas and activities have been added to the busy list of activities at the Carrigaline Men’s Shed. On Thursday mornings after their chair exercises from 11.00 to 12.00 the Shed has an interesting series of talks and lectures organised from 12 noon to 1.00pm followed by a cupán tae. Last Thursday Eddie Wallace gave a very interesting talk on genealogy. The Men’s Shed decided to participate in the proposed Cork Men’s Shed Walking Football competition. Rearrangement of work benches and equipment in the wood workshop will facilitate more men to work in safety in that area. Meanwhile the boardroom cum head office is to be fitted out with a designed filing and storage space. New members and visitors are welcome contact Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Athletic Club

The current Couch to 5K programme organised by the Carrigaline Athletic Club is most enjoyable and successful with upwards of 40 participating. The Club held an inhouse competition to decide who were the best clubmen or clubwomen. Points were allocated from the club summer race series, included the number they took part in and for personal bests. Five points were deducted for those who did not wear club t-shirts. In the men’s section the winners were 1st Conor Friel, 2nd Anthony Dowd, 3rd Kieran O’Sullivan. In the ladies section Caroline Jordan was 1st, Jessica Cross 2nd and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk 3rd. The club meet for training behind the Lions Youth Centre every Tuesday night. Enquiries Karen 087 324 3678.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers continue to do litter picking in and around the town centre on Saturday and Tuesday mornings from 9:30 am. Volunteers can also be seen at other times doing valuable work around the town. Well done to all the clubs who volunteered to help with this year’s daffodil bulb planting campaign.

Pipe Band

Representatives of the Carrigaline Pipe Band paid a courtesy visit to their sponsor Barry Collins SuperValu on Saturday last October 19th. The band brought the trophies they won this year, the South of Ireland cup, the East of Ireland cup and their All Ireland cup for a photo call with Glenn Lacey General Manager and David Collins Proprietor. The Pipe Band who continue practice in the Band Hall every Thursday evening plan to get a total set of new drums next year. New members are always welcome call to the Band Hall any Thursday evening our telephone Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

New Bus Stop

Bus Éireann added a new bus stop on the Lower Kilmoney Road by the doctors surgery opposite Maurland Estate. A number of new bus shelters have been erected around Carrigaline however at the two busiest bus stops in the town on the Main Street by the bridge one has no shelter and the other has a shelter with no seat.

Road Names

A very serious road accident on Slí Carrigdhoun last Wednesday, October 16th necessitated the road to be closed. All the media reported incorrectly that the crash took place on Carr’s Hill and that Carr’s Hill was closed. Carr’s Hill is the old road between the old Carrigaline road in Douglas and the Shannon Park roundabout including part of the N 28. Slí Carrigdhoun is part of the N28 which connects the Bloomfield interchange to Carr’s Hill.