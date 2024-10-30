Cultural Differences in Homework Approaches: Ireland vs. USA

30 October 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

The subject of homework is a universal feature of education, but the way in which students deal with it can vary across cultures. Ireland and the USA, for example, have very different attitudes towards homework, as their educational models, cultural norms, and societal expectations are quite different. From the amount of homework they give students to the way parents and teachers react to it – these variations have consequences. Understanding these differences can help inform parents, teachers, and students interacting with either system.

Now let's see some of the main differences between the Irish and the American homework.

Homework Expectations

In the United States, homework tends to become a more prominent part of the student’s life. Americans do more homework, and students at all grades – middle and high school – than Irish students. Often in the US, homework was regarded as a follow-up to what was discussed in class, and it sometimes made up much of a student’s grade. The vast majority of teachers give homework every day, requiring their students to work on something or other for hours beyond the classroom.

Irish pupils, particularly in primary schools, also tend to get fewer assignments. When homework is done in Ireland, they often emphasise the strengthening of lessons from the day, without burdening the children. Secondary students in Ireland do have more homework than primary-school pupils, but there is still a general sense that students are to be left with time for things outside school.

Role of Parents

The parents in the US do more homework themselves, especially early on. Indeed, schools routinely promote parent engagement and ask parents to help ensure that homework is correct and on time. Other parents even pay a tutor to help their kids with a certain subject that they might be stuck on since homework will ultimately impact a student’s grade.

And there is parental input in Ireland, but it is a little less direct. There's plenty of pressure on parents to invest in the education of their children, but much less to watch them for homework. Teachers might want children to handle their own homework, especially later in life, in order to develop autonomy.

Time Spent on Homework

American and Irish students can be extremely divergent in how much time they devote to homework. In the US, the National Education Association (NEA) advises the “10-minute rule” – 10 minutes of homework per grade level per night. This translates into that 9th grader with 90 minutes of homework per night. But in reality, most high schoolers report they take much longer on homework, sometimes as much as 3 hours if they’re doing challenging courses.

Irish students have less time for homework, especially at primary school. According to Irish school standards, primary-level homework cannot be more than 30 minutes in length. The secondary school children (particularly those studying for important examinations such as the Junior Certificate or Leaving Certificate) are probably expected to work more hard but not as hard as in the USA.

Aspect Ireland USA Homework Time Less time, especially at primary level More time, especially in secondary school Parental Involvement Encouraged but less hands-on High involvement, often closely monitored Purpose of Homework Reinforce lessons, build independence Reinforce lessons, affects grades significantly Amount of Homework Lighter load, more flexibility Often heavier and frequent

Pressure and Stress

For students in the US, homework is one of the most stressful things. Since grades and college admissions are given so much attention, American kids often find it stressful to do everything right. Studying at home is part of that stress, and a few students stay up late at night without much time to relax or do other things.

The homework load in Ireland is still heavier, and the pressure is on, especially for the big exams such as the Leaving Certificate. Irish students may still have pressure, especially on deadlines, but the culture is much more accepting of schoolwork conflicting with personal time than in the US.

Educational Priorities

Schools in the US are filled with common-core testing, and homework is one preparation strategy teachers employ. Homework, more often than not, ties into what’s to come on state or national examinations, and students are evaluated on their homework. In this manner, homework may become a risky activity.

In Ireland, though there are big exams such as the Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate, homework tends to be focused more on supporting day-to-day classes than on students going into exams. Irish students aren’t weak academically, though they’re less likely to have homework as a substantial component of final grades. In the Irish model, the emphasis is more on knowing and personal accountability than on learning.

Flexibility in Assignments

It’s common for US homework to be deadline-driven, with a strict grading system. No longer are students free to extend the time or come up with a different way of tackling an assignment. Teachers generally ask the students to submit on time and late work will not do any good for the grades.

I have more room in Ireland, a lot more room, even in primary school. Children should do homework, but teachers may be flexible on deadlines or format. It can also be a flexible solution that helps students to organise their time and stress.

Impact on Student Well-being

Well-being of students plays a vital role in Ireland and the US, but homework loads in each country have a different effect. For example, in the US, many students are worried that too much homework interferes with sleep, mental health, and opportunities to pursue other activities. Educators and parents are becoming increasingly worried about this, and some schools are trying to decrease homework.

For students in Ireland, the reduced homework burden – particularly at primary school – leaves more time for extracurricular pursuits. Irish schools are more apt to emphasise both academic performance and self-growth, and that has a beneficial impact on student wellbeing.

Conclusion

Ireland’s and the USA’s homework culture speaks directly to the values of their educational system and societies as a whole. Homework is part of every student’s daily experience in the US, along with marks and academic achievement. For Irish students, meanwhile, the homework load becomes less intense, and creates a sense of autonomy and equilibrium. Both systems are different and this knowledge will help parents, teachers, and students learn how to handle expectations for homework.