Macroom Councillor Appointed to European Committee of the Regions

29 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Macroom Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Lynch, has been appointed to the prestigious European Committee of the Regions (CoR), the EU’s advisory body representing local and regional authorities. This significant appointment further strengthens Ireland’s voice within Europe and highlights Fine Gael’s commitment to promoting Irish interests on the global stage.

Councillor Lynch has been on Cork County Council since 2019, working to help constituents and enhance community development. Her experience in local government, combined with a understanding of regional issues, makes her an ideal representative for Ireland on the CoR. Cllr Lynch previously served as Secretary General and Vice President of the Youth of the European People’s Party; the largest political youth organisation in Europe.

The European Committee of the Regions plays a vital role in shaping EU legislation that affects local communities, giving regional leaders the opportunity to influence policies on economic, social, and environmental matters. Councillor Lynch’s new role will involve working alongside representatives from other EU countries to ensure that the perspectives of Irish communities are included in discussions on key issues such as climate action, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

Speaking following her appointment, Councillor Lynch said, “I am deeply honoured to represent Ireland on the European Committee of the Regions. This is an exciting opportunity to bring the concerns and aspirations of our local communities to a European level, ensuring that Ireland’s voice is heard in crucial policy debates that will shape our future.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris extended his congratulations, highlighting the significance of having a strong local advocate representing Ireland on the European stage.