Ballincollig is “Ireland’s Tidiest Town” 2024

1 November 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (Friday, 1st November) announced Ballincollig, Co. Cork as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2024.

Over 600 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin with the event live-streamed to many more online.

This year, 904 towns were competing for the prestigious awards demonstrating the continuing huge national interest in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, which has been running since 1958.

Ballincollig Co. Cork was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town as well as Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister Humphreys also presented the Young Person in TidyTowns award to Ballyphehane TidyTowns, Co. Cork as well as the ‘Town Centre First National Award’ today to Carrickmacross TidyTowns, Co Monaghan recognising their tremendous efforts to address vacancy and dereliction in line with the Government’s ‘Town Centre First‘ policy.

Announcing Ballincollig as the overall winner, Minister Humphreys said:

“I offer my warmest congratulations to Ballincollig and all of its TidyTowns volunteers for being crowned Ireland’s tidiest town for 2024.

“This is a truly great achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Ballincollig and indeed the wider county of Cork.

“Having first entered the competition in the 1960s, Ballincollig today continues to showcase all that is good about innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism. This is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

The Minister continued:

“As in previous years, the standard of competition was exceptional this year in all categories, with 904 entries received overall from the almost 1000 active groups nationwide.

“I want to pay tribute to all the winners today across all the various categories.

“In particular, I want to recognise the vital role of volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit.

“You are truly an inspiration, and the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.

“Investment in our communities through this wonderful competition reaps long-term rewards for all, as showcased by the winning groups here today.

“The impact of Supervalu TidyTowns can be seen, particularly in fostering inclusion, sustainability and community engagement.”

SuperValu has been the competition’s main sponsor since 1991, and today Luke Hanlon, Managing Director of SuperValu, announced the results with Minister Humphreys.

Some of the other big winners on the day included:

Ballinahown, Co. Westmeath awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Blackrock, Co. Louth awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Westport, Co. Mayo awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town.

The Minister also thanked SuperValu, the competition’s sponsor, adding:

“SuperValu has been a loyal supporter and sponsor of the competition for over 30 years and continues to champion sustainability through their supportive network of retailers countrywide. The team has worked very closely with my Department to make sure that this competition continues to be a success. Many of our groups have entered the competition consecutively for over 50 years – demonstrating a great example of dedication to their communities.”

Luke Hanlon, Managing Director of SuperValu commented after the awards:

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ballincollig on being crowned Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2024 – an outstanding achievement that reflects the tireless dedication and hard work of the committee and volunteers. This award is a true testament to what can happen when individuals within a community come together with passion and commitment to make their towns and villages better places to live, work, and play. At SuperValu, we take immense pride in the communities we serve, and it’s fantastic to see that same pride shining through the efforts of TidyTowns committees across the country.

“SuperValu TidyTowns is not just a competition; it’s a sustainability movement that thrives on the power of collaboration. The dedication of the volunteers and our independent SuperValu retailers, who go above and beyond for their local communities, is one of the driving forces behind this success. We are deeply committed to supporting this programme, which plays a vital role in fostering a sense of community and ensuring the vitality of our towns and villages.”

Luke Hanlon, Managing Director of SuperValu continued:

“The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has evolved into one of the most powerful community-led initiatives, driving the biodiversity and sustainability of our towns and villages. It is a shining example of how local action can create a significant impact, contributing to a more sustainable future for all. With 20% of committee members now under 25, the future of the SuperValu TidyTowns competition is bright.

“Finally, I would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of the Department, whose unwavering dedication has been fundamental to the success of this competition. SuperValu is incredibly proud to stand behind this initiative, and we look forward to working alongside the Department and local committees for many years to come. To all those who have participated this year, I wish you continued success and thank you for your remarkable efforts.”

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.5 million in funding to support the work of TidyTowns groups in their continued efforts to make their towns and villages better places to live, work and visit.

Since 2017, the Department has provided almost €11 million in funding to support the activities of these groups.

The Minister concluded:

“The focus on sustainability and biodiversity are particularly impressive and important for all of us. The funding from my Department will help Groups continue with their inspirational efforts to transform their communities and the local environment.”

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition is organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development and sponsored by SuperValu who have sponsored the competition since 1991.