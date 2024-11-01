Cork Chamber’s election wishlist

1 November 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Chamber has launched its General Election 2024 manifesto, outlining the key priorities for businesses and the wider economy across Cork City and County as the election approaches.

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber, said, “Through our continuous engagement with members across Cork City and County, Cork Chamber has a unique understanding of the key priorities and concerns for businesses and individuals in Ireland’s fastest-growing city region, Cork. The next government must continue to enhance our region for the employees commuting daily, the families seeking affordable housing, and the thriving communities in our city region.

“While Cork already has much to offer in terms of cultural, social and economic amenities and opportunities, we must ensure that the region continues to thrive in the years to come as its population expands considerably. The representatives we elect to Dáil Éireann now will be presiding over the direction of national policy at a time of immense change for the Cork region, but also a time of considerable opportunity.

“As we find ourselves at this important juncture, the message from Cork Chamber’s members is clear – Cork needs investment and supporting policies to drive its economic growth. We must invest in our infrastructure, our housing, our public transport; we need to prioritise the pursuit of a sustainable, vibrant evolution in our urban centres; and we must enhance our competitiveness, attracting talent and investment, and supporting SMEs and local businesses.”

President of Cork Chamber, Rob Horgan, commented, “Cork Chamber and our members are ambitious for Cork City and County, and the future development of the region. What is vital now is that all candidates standing for election across Cork’s five constituencies match this ambition for our region, and commit to advancing progress on the key issues for Cork.

“Cork’s population is projected to grow by 50% by 2040, with immense potential for economic growth and development in the decades to come – what is needed now from all parties and candidates is a commitment to supporting the realisation of this potential, through enabling policies and measures.”

As the 2024 General Election approaches, Cork Chamber’s members have highlighted eight key priorities for progress over the next five years, namely:

Housing Urban Evolution Talent and Skills Renewables and Energy System Integration Sustainability and Climate Neutral City Infrastructure and Connectivity Supporting SMEs, Local Businesses and Start-Ups Planning Reform and Speed of Delivery

We are calling on all candidates in this year’s General Election to:

Prioritise the delivery of housing and infrastructure to support Cork City and County’s growing population by providing multi-annual funding plans for providers of critical utilities and infrastructure, and encouraging greater alignment among delivery stakeholders. Enhance the competitiveness of Cork and other urban centres by supporting the development of safe, welcoming and sustainable urban areas, supported by increased Garda resources, measures that promote city-centre living and social cohesion, and a commitment to supporting Cork’s transition to climate neutrality by 2030 as an EU mission city. Accelerate delivery of critical infrastructure projects for the Cork region, including those that promote active travel, such as the Cork Light Rail, BusConnects and commuter rail, alongside key transport corridors like the Northern Distributor Road, the N25, the M20 and M28. Include the Cork Events Centre in the next programme for Government, prioritising its delivery in the coming government term. Pursue pro-business policies, streamlining the increased regulatory burden affecting SMEs in particular and providing appropriate supports to SMEs when implementing new regulations. Increase support for domestic enterprises and encourage innovation and collaboration, promoting partnerships between SMEs and R&D institutions to drive competitiveness. Designate the Cork Harbour region as an energy park, supporting the delivery of enabling infrastructure for the offshore renewables sector and developing a skills hub for the sector in Cork, building on existing capacity in the region.

Cork Chamber’s General Election 2024 manifesto can be read in full HERE.