1st November, 2024

Cork County winners at Tidy Towns

1 November 2024
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll has warmly congratulated the volunteers and tidy towns champions from County Cork for their success at this year’s Supervalu TidyTowns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin.

A total of 26 medals were awarded to towns and villages in County Cork with special awards given to Bere Island and Sherkin Island. Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association was also named the National Winner of the Waters and Communities Award.

Mayor Carroll said,

“I would like to express my thanks to all the volunteers in towns and villages across County Cork who give up their time to make their local areas more vibrant, beautiful, and inviting places to live, work and visit. A massive well done to the winners, you truly are champions, are an inspiration to us all and can be very proud of what you have achieved. I would also to congratulate our neighbours Ballincollig who were named the overall winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Town at the special ceremony in Croke Park.”

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll

More than 900 towns were competing in the 66th year of the annual competition which has been running since 1958.

COUNTY CORK MEDALS

  1. Coolagown – Silver Medal
  2. Castletownroche – Bronze Medal
  3. Kildorrery – Bronze Medal
  4. Castlemagner – Endeavour Award
  5. Millstreet – Bronze Medal
  6. Fermoy – Bronze Meda
  7. Kilbrittain – Silver Medal
  8. Innishannon – Bronze Medal
  9. Glounthaune – Silver Medal
  10. Macroom – Gold Medal
  11. Youghal – Gold Medal
  12. Kinsale – Gold Medal
  13. Bandon – Bronze Meda
  14. Cobh – Gold Medal
  15. Carrigaline – Gold Medal
  16. Eyeries – Silver Medal
  17. Rathbarry – Silver Medal
  18. Rosscarbery – Gold Medal
  19. Timoleague – Gold Medal
  20. Ballydehob – Silver Medal
  21. Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh – Bronze Medal
  22. Glengarriff – Bronze medal
  23. Durrus – Endeavour Award
  24. Clonakilty – Gold Medal
  25. Bantry – Gold Medal
  26. Skibbereen – Gold Medal

ISLAND AWARD

Highly Commended – Sherkin Island

National Winner – Bere Island

WATERS AND COMMUNITIES AWARD 

National Winner – Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association

