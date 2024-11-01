Cork County winners at Tidy Towns

1 November 2024
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll has warmly congratulated the volunteers and tidy towns champions from County Cork for their success at this year’s Supervalu TidyTowns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin.
A total of 26 medals were awarded to towns and villages in County Cork with special awards given to Bere Island and Sherkin Island. Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association was also named the National Winner of the Waters and Communities Award.
Mayor Carroll said,
“I would like to express my thanks to all the volunteers in towns and villages across County Cork who give up their time to make their local areas more vibrant, beautiful, and inviting places to live, work and visit. A massive well done to the winners, you truly are champions, are an inspiration to us all and can be very proud of what you have achieved. I would also to congratulate our neighbours Ballincollig who were named the overall winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Town at the special ceremony in Croke Park.”
More than 900 towns were competing in the 66th year of the annual competition which has been running since 1958.
COUNTY CORK MEDALS
- Coolagown – Silver Medal
- Castletownroche – Bronze Medal
- Kildorrery – Bronze Medal
- Castlemagner – Endeavour Award
- Millstreet – Bronze Medal
- Fermoy – Bronze Meda
- Kilbrittain – Silver Medal
- Innishannon – Bronze Medal
- Glounthaune – Silver Medal
- Macroom – Gold Medal
- Youghal – Gold Medal
- Kinsale – Gold Medal
- Bandon – Bronze Meda
- Cobh – Gold Medal
- Carrigaline – Gold Medal
- Eyeries – Silver Medal
- Rathbarry – Silver Medal
- Rosscarbery – Gold Medal
- Timoleague – Gold Medal
- Ballydehob – Silver Medal
- Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh – Bronze Medal
- Glengarriff – Bronze medal
- Durrus – Endeavour Award
- Clonakilty – Gold Medal
- Bantry – Gold Medal
- Skibbereen – Gold Medal
ISLAND AWARD
Highly Commended – Sherkin Island
National Winner – Bere Island
WATERS AND COMMUNITIES AWARD
National Winner – Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association