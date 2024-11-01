Cork County winners at Tidy Towns

1 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll has warmly congratulated the volunteers and tidy towns champions from County Cork for their success at this year’s Supervalu TidyTowns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin.

A total of 26 medals were awarded to towns and villages in County Cork with special awards given to Bere Island and Sherkin Island. Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association was also named the National Winner of the Waters and Communities Award.

Mayor Carroll said,

“I would like to express my thanks to all the volunteers in towns and villages across County Cork who give up their time to make their local areas more vibrant, beautiful, and inviting places to live, work and visit. A massive well done to the winners, you truly are champions, are an inspiration to us all and can be very proud of what you have achieved. I would also to congratulate our neighbours Ballincollig who were named the overall winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Town at the special ceremony in Croke Park.”

More than 900 towns were competing in the 66th year of the annual competition which has been running since 1958.

COUNTY CORK MEDALS

Coolagown – Silver Medal Castletownroche – Bronze Medal Kildorrery – Bronze Medal Castlemagner – Endeavour Award Millstreet – Bronze Medal Fermoy – Bronze Meda Kilbrittain – Silver Medal Innishannon – Bronze Medal Glounthaune – Silver Medal Macroom – Gold Medal Youghal – Gold Medal Kinsale – Gold Medal Bandon – Bronze Meda Cobh – Gold Medal Carrigaline – Gold Medal Eyeries – Silver Medal Rathbarry – Silver Medal Rosscarbery – Gold Medal Timoleague – Gold Medal Ballydehob – Silver Medal Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh – Bronze Medal Glengarriff – Bronze medal Durrus – Endeavour Award Clonakilty – Gold Medal Bantry – Gold Medal Skibbereen – Gold Medal

ISLAND AWARD

Highly Commended – Sherkin Island

National Winner – Bere Island

WATERS AND COMMUNITIES AWARD

National Winner – Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association