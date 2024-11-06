National Learning Network (NLN) hosts Neurodiversity Celebration Day

6 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“The National Learning Network (NLN) at Model Farm Road in Cork recently hosted a vibrant Neurodiversity Celebration Day, shining a joyful spotlight on inclusivity and support for all learners. This memorable event featured inspiring presentations from ASIAM, ADHD Ireland, and AbilityWise, organisations known for championing neurodiverse communities. Through lively discussions and learning events, the day highlighted NLN’s commitment to creating a warm, welcoming space where every student can thrive.

At NLN, learners benefit from free QQI education and an unparalleled support network tailored to individual needs. Each student has access to a dedicated in-house team, including a psychologist, a rehabilitation worker, and a specialised resource department for targeted support in foundational skills like math and English. These resources are offered in accessible “bite-size” sessions, making learning approachable and encouraging steady, achievable progress.

With personalised learning paths, NLN empowers students to set their own goals and work at their own pace—whether they’re stepping into a new career, building life skills, or preparing for higher education. NLN’s inclusive and nurturing environment truly celebrates the uniqueness of every individual, helping students unlock their full potential within a supportive community.

For more on NLN’s programs, with course places still available, or for more on how their empowering, student-centered approach, visit Cork NLN’s official website