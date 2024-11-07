Cinderella comes to Cork Opera House stage

7 November 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cinderella at Cork Opera House from 30th November

Venue: Cork Opera House

Date & Time: From 30 November – 19 January (Tuesday – Friday, 7pm | Saturday 2pm & 7pm, Sunday 1pm & 6pm)

Tickets: Tickets €25 | €39.50 | €42.50*

Book Online: www.corkoperahouse.ie

Book by phone: 021-4270022

*Tickets subject to booking fees.

The stage is set for another Cork Opera House pantomime extravaganza. The outstanding Cork Opera House production team is set to enchant audiences once again this year with Cinderella – the beloved fairy-tale full of magic for everyone!

Opening on November 30, Cinderella will dazzle and delight audiences over a 69-show run that continues through Christmas until January 19. This timeless fairy tale promises to be a spectacle of joy, filled with delightful surprises, and a sprinkle of pantomime magic that will leave everyone, young and old, believing that dreams come true!

Audiences and fans of all ages keen to enter the spirit of fairy tale, mischief and fun are already booking to ensure they can join Cinderella, Prince Charming, Buttons, Baroness Hardup, the Wicked Stepsisters and of course everyone’s rollicking favourite, Nanny Nellie, live at Cork Opera House.

Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson, says: “Cork Opera House is thrilled to bring this year’s Pantomime production to life with more magic, laughter, and surprises than ever before. This show is a celebration of creativity, community, and joy—everything our audiences love about the festive season. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an experience that will delight audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Panto co-writer Frank Mackey returns to the stage as Cork’s most popular Panto Dame, Nanny Nellie. Our determined and delightful title heroine Cinderella is played by Megan Pottinger, who audiences may remember as Jill from last year’s hit panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

Cork’s own Alison McCormack and Julie Maguire are the all-singing, all-dancing Wicked Stepsisters, while Michael Grennell returns to the Opera House stage as Cinderella’s superbly menacing stepmother, Baroness Melania Hardup. Cinderella’s Prince is played by the dashing UK actor, Paul Wilkins, and rounding out the cast as everyone’s favourite hapless sidekick Buttons is Blarney’s Brian Ó’Muirí, fresh from his run in the West End production of The Book of Mormon. Joining them all on stage is a full cast of fabulous professional dancers, musicians and the wonderful young talent from Cork’s stage schools.

“I urge anyone who loves the festive season to join us for the greatest panto of them all, Cinderella,” says Panto director, Trevor Ryan. “This laugh-a-minute magical extravaganza will keep audiences both young and old entertained”.

Cork Opera House will also stage two Relaxed Performances of this year’s Panto. A Relaxed Performance is a version of a show in which a lot of the elements are adjusted to be more comfortable for autistic people or people with sensory processing differences. *

With multiple outlets in Cork and Limerick, long-standing retailer, Neville Jewellers joins the fold as title sponsor, adding that little extra sparkle to the Cork Opera House stage this year! So, all are welcome to come along this season and enter a magical world where family and fun time is in store at Cork Opera House; where you can laugh out loud, boo and cheer and experience the pure joy of a world-class pantomime production.