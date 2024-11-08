Supervalu Carrigaline achieves 40% carbon footprint reduction

8 November 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline has successfully reduced its carbon footprint by an impressive 40%, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. As part of a €3.5 million store relaunch earlier this year, the store has invested over €1.5 million in various environmental initiatives, including a substantial €100,000 allocated to the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

To date, the store has recycled an extraordinary 730,000 containers as part of the scheme, achieving a recycling rate of 112% for containers sold year-to-date, with an outstanding 134% recycling rate since June. These efforts are part of the store’s broader strategy to minimise waste and promote a circular economy within the community.

In addition to its recycling initiatives, Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline has installed a 311kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system, featuring over 728 solar panels on the building and car park canopy. This system generates 287,706 kWh of electricity annually, enough to power 69 homes, significantly contributing to the store’s sustainability goals.

Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline is deeply committed to supporting community-driven sustainability efforts, particularly through its collaboration with the local TidyTowns committee. This dedicated committee has a remarkable track record, having won numerous awards at the SuperValu TidyTowns competitions over the years, consistently increasing marks, including, Bronze in 2014, Silver in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020, and Gold in 2017, 2018, and 2022. Retailer David Collins is actively involved, ensuring the store’s initiatives align with the community’s sustainability goals.

The Carrigaline TidyTowns committee promotes environmental responsibility by encouraging biodiversity with projects like insect hotels, duck feeders, and beautiful multi-tiered wildflower planters that adorn the town. Additionally, Frank and Honest coffee grounds from the store are donated for composting, and recycled SuperValu egg cartons are repurposed for planting seedlings. This collaboration highlights the store’s commitment to fostering a greener, more sustainable community.

Recently, Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline was recognised for its comprehensive sustainability efforts by winning Ireland’s Best Sustainability Initiative at the 2024 National Grocery Retail Awards. This accolade highlights the store’s ongoing commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

David Collins of Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline emphasised the store’s dedication to sustainability, stating: “Environmental stewardship is a global challenge, but we believe it begins with strong, local action. Our team is committed to creating sustainable change. From our investments in energy-efficient technology to our role in community-driven projects, we strive to set a standard in sustainable retailing. Our clear target to reach Net Zero by 2040 reflects our commitment to making a tangible difference today while paving the way for a cleaner future.”

Barry Collins SuperValu Carrigaline’s initiatives exemplify the power of retailing to drive positive environmental impact locally, contributing to the success of SuperValu’s network of independent retailers who uphold these standards across Ireland.