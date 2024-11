13 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

A 3rd Date has been added due to demand – 9th July 2025 – in the “An evening with Roy Keane in conversation with Roddy Doyle” series.

It’s part of the Live at the Marquee programme, organised by aikenpromotions.com

7th & 8th July sold out quickly.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday 14th November at 9am on Ticketmaster.ie