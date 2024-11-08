More than 200 people attend St Luke’s Charity Annual Corporate Lunch

8 November 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

St Luke’s Home & Charity welcomed over 200 corporate friends, families, volunteers and supporters to its Annual Corporate Lunch on Wednesday 6 November at the Maryborough Hotel & Spa, Douglas, to raise vital funds for the charity.

During what is a very interesting week in Irish and international politics, this year’s guest speaker, Simon Coveney TD, former Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, addressed the audience before returning to Dáil Eireann to attend his final week as a TD for Cork South Central.

Bishop Paul Colton, President of St Luke’s Charity, raised the issue of funding inequities in the Irish healthcare sector and praised Simon Coveney for his vast contribution to the economic and societal development of Cork over his long 26-year career in politics.

CEO of St Luke’s Home, Tony O’Brien, also thanked Simon Coveney for his support of St Luke’s Home during his time as a TD and Minister, recognising how well he represented Cork and Ireland on an international stage. He also outlined the economic difficulties experienced by St Luke’s Home as a voluntary, not-for-profit and unique residential care home operating in a complex environment while finding its correct position within our sector pursuing a strategy of growth within its Dementia led services.

Now in its 152nd year, St Luke’s Charity & Home is Ireland’s oldest and leading provider of residential care to older people in the Cork region, ensuring all of its 128 residents and 100 Daycare clients experience the very best clinical, physical, social and spiritual care while enjoying the best quality of life.

As specialists in Dementia care, St Luke’s is also championing the advancement of Dementia education and research and provides specialist Dementia care training to the health sector across Munster through its education centre at Northridge House, on the St Luke’s campus in Mahon.

Sadly, the numbers of people living with Dementia in Ireland (currently c. 55,000), a condition for which there is currently no cure, is set to more than double to 113,000 by 2036. St Luke’s Charity and Home are leading the charge to provide additional Dementia care facilities, beds and resources in the Cork area.

The Annual Corporate Lunch is a significant fundraiser for St Luke’s Charity & Home. All monies raised will be used to support the Dementia care services, allied services for all residents, and an extensive Activities programme enjoyed each day by all. Funds will also be used to continue community partnerships and outreach programmes in the area of Dementia care.