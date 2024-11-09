Kinsale & District Lions Club Toy Appeal

9 November 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Following their hugely successful sell out Kinsale business conference supporting childhood cancer Kinsale Lions Club members and volunteers invites you to join their annual Christmas Toy Appeal, a heartwarming tradition that grows every year, thanks to the kindness and generosity of our community of Kinsale and surrounding areas. The club membership is growing with new active volunteers helping and supporting local projects.

How You Can Help ? Drop off point

We ask you to please drop off new toys at accounting firm Fitzgerald & Partners Chartered Accountants , located in Kinsale town centre who once again are kindly supporting this project. Or scan to donate using the code on the flyer. The team and members of Kinsale Lions Club appreciate the huge support from the public for their appeals which are used to support local charities. Closing date for appeal is Friday December 13th please.

Where Do the Toys Go ?

With the invaluable support of the Gardaí, the Defence forces, Cork City Fire service, Civil defence, Coastguard, Lions volunteers and the HSE Ambulance service, your donations will be safely transported in special convoy to Cork University Hospital & CUH Charity and local charities, focusing on bringing joy to children facing challenges. Thanks for the huge support for this initiative last year and the appeal is growing year on year which is heartening. # kindness matters. Kinsale Lions Club is at the heart of the local community and collaborates with all sectors of the community supporting worthy causes and charities privately.

A Special Delivery

This year, Santa Claus will spread some festive cheer with his team of Lion helpers with some festive music by their talented musicians Amanda Neri and the Army band ensuring every child feels the warmth and magic of Christmas but awaiting clearance from North Pole HQ.

Uniting for good

Lions make a difference every day, everywhere we serve. And with the support of our international association and our global foundation, we are changing lives, communities and the world we share. Our club is growing with new members all actively engaging in projects and volunteerism.

Serving with purpose

Lions serve their local communities in so many ways, and we’re uniting to serve key global causes and special initiatives to address some of the greatest challenges facing our world today. The toy appeal is growing year on year and the kindness of people giving gifts is lovely to see. The members and volunteers will be supporting all local charities this Christmas supporting the local community.

Your generosity can light up a child’s Christmas. Let’s come together as a community to spread joy this holiday season. We also have a Christmas Food Appeal, Special Tree of remembrance and Christmas Day Swim to bring to you this December thanks to our active members of Kinsale & District Lions Club spreading festive cheer and kindness. Please contact one of our Lions for more information we have a great team of member volunteers all providing support.

For more information, visit www.kinsalelionsonline.com or call 021 4774500.