Aspiring Chefs in Cork invited to experience professional kitchens

10 November 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Trigon Hotels are encouraging potential chefs to join them to explore a career in culinary hospitality. It’s all part of Open Kitchen Week, which gives a behind-the-scenes experience in a real professional kitchen.

The hotel group, which includes the Cork International Hotel and the Metropole Hotel, will run the event from the 11th-17th November, geared towards those interested in a professional culinary career.

During Open Kitchen Week, bookable slots are offered in the Trigon Hotel kitchens. The aim is to allow aspiring chefs gain first hand experience in this fast paced environment, to see if it’s something they might like to pursue in the future.

Alex Petit, Group Executive Chef at Trigon Hotels, said, “We are delighted to be part of the Open Kitchen week again this year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people interested in cooking to come and see for themselves what it’s like to work in a professional kitchen. We have an incredible team at the Trigon Hotels and we are passionate about nurturing and developing talent. We know from being part of the initiative last year that participants find it hugely beneficial to be immersed in a hotel kitchen environment like this.”

Launched in 2023, Open Kitchen Week is an initiative of Chef Network, a professional community of chefs throughout the island of Ireland. Petit is a member of the Chef Network and welcomes the campaign.

He said, “We are grateful for the participation and support for this positive and proactive initiative to promote careers in culinary arts. I encourage prospective chefs to come and see what a career in culinary hospitality is like. I am so thankful for all the experience and notes I have shared with other chefs and industry personnel over the years. It’s great to get the opportunity to pass some of this onto fellow food enthusiasts. I am so passionate about food and when we work together, it’s incredible to see what we can create. I am really excited about the week.”

More information on how to attend Open Week can be found at https://openkitchen.ie/kitchensignup