Affordable Homes in West Cork

16 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Announces 12 Affordable Homes in Bantry

A new affordable housing development in Bantry will open for applications in this month. Cork County Council is inviting prospective homeowners to apply for the new three bed houses at An Cnocan, Milleencoola, which are being offered at a discounted rate, from 12 noon on Monday the 25th of November 2024.

The 12 A-rated family homes are in a new development situated a short distance from Bantry village, offering the serenity of rural living but also being located within walking distance of the town centre. Constructed by Remcoll Developments Ltd, the houses will generally be available for first-time buyers who do not own a home (although a small number of exceptions apply) and Fresh Start Applicants.

The houses will be available from €235,000 which represents a reduction of approximately 17.5% from market value.

Welcoming the new affordable homes, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, “Cork County Council is delighted to announce the launch of this Affordable Housing Scheme in Bantry. The development at An Cnocan will not only bring much needed housing to the area at accessible prices but will also enrich the lives of those who will call it home. The houses are in a fabulous location, are well designed and finished to a very high standard.”

Through the Scheme, purchasers will enter an affordable dwelling purchase arrangement with Cork County Council. Under this arrangement, the Council will retain a percentage equity share in the dwelling, equal to the difference between the market value of the dwelling and the price paid by the purchaser, expressed as a percentage of the market value of the dwelling (minimum of 5%).

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “The Affordable Purchase Scheme is an important part of Cork County Council’s Housing Delivery Action Plan to provide new homes in areas with the greatest housing need. To date more than 200 houses have been made available under the affordable scheme, in eight developments located in eight different towns in County Cork.

Applications for the scheme will be accepted between 12 noon on the 25th of November 2024 and 12 noon on the 16th of December 2024 via the online application portal on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie.

Further information on this scheme and other upcoming schemes, including the Scheme of Priority, guide to making an application and documentation required, is also available on the website.