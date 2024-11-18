18 November 2024

By Roger Kennedy

Entertainment

A Solo Traveler’s Guide To Cork

Ireland ranks at number four in the safest countries in the world to travel, a recent report by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection reveals. In particular, Cork, the second largest city in Ireland, is a fun and unique place to explore, particularly for solo travellers. As an ancient city founded in the seventh century, Cork contains a mix of old and new attractions, and it’s easy to find things to do no matter your interests. Plus, solo exploration also means you also have the freedom to set your own itinerary and really get the most out of your trip.

Explore culinary delights at the English Market

Open since 1788, Cork’s legendary English Market is one of the oldest food markets in Europe. The market opened during Protestant times, hence the name, but much of the food served here is Irish through and through. For example, drisheen, which is a traditional type of black pudding, is in high-demand. But, you’ll also find tasty staples like fruit, veg, bread, and cheese sold by the roughly sixty vendors who set up shop at the market. If you’re in the mood for a good pastry, head to Hasset’s Bakery. Croissants, chocolate slices, jelly star biscuits…you’ll find it all here. The market’s located right in the centre of Cork, so it’s easy to find.

Take a self-guided history tour

Since Cork is home to numerous fascinating historical attractions, take a self-guided tour of the city and visit the places that interest you most. For example, St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral, one of Cork’s top historical spots, is built on the very site where Saint FinBarre, the Patron Saint of Cork, first founded the city. This beautiful cathedral exemplifies Gothic Revival architecture as it features gorgeous stained-glass windows, spiky spires, marble mosaics, and over 1,260 stone sculptures, including a gilded “resurrection angel” on the roof. You can also tour the historic, star-shaped Elizabeth Fort, originally built in the 1620s, on Barrack Street. This artillery fort provides a fascinating insight into Cork’s military past as it once played a key role in the city’s defence.

Stroll through Blarney Gardens

To the North of the City, Blarney Gardens, situated on the grounds of mediaeval Blarney Castle, spans sixty acres filled with amazing natural wonders. The Fern Garden, for instance, has stunning limestone cliffs that look out over more than eighty different types of fern. You can also see the best of Blarney’s 22-acre lake on the Lake Walk. This peaceful stroll takes around 45-minutes to complete, and you’ll also have the chance to spot special resident wildlife like kingfishers and otters. Guided tours that take you through the garden’s highlights are also available if you’d prefer not to go it alone.

Cork has no shortage of things to see and do, which makes it the ideal destination for a solo trip. Whether you grab a bite to eat at the English market, take a history tour, or explore Blarney Gardens, you’re bound to have an amazing time as you explore at your own pace.