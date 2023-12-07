5 Reasons to Get Married in Ireland

7 December 2023
By Roger Kennedy
roger@TheCork.ie
Ireland is the “Emerald Isle” because of the beautiful scenery, rich culture, and the warm and friendly people. No wonder Ireland gets more attention among those who want to get married in an unusual place. The reasons why you may choose Ireland as your dream wedding destination include ancient castles and lush green countryside. Here, we look at five convincing reasons as to why you should say “yes” when asked to tie the knot in this magical country.
Romantic Scenery:
- Ireland has an amazing and varied landscape, which is probably one of the most convincing arguments why you would make it a dream location for your special day. The scenic beauties of Ireland are famous, stretching from wild rocky coasts along the Wild Atlantic Way to serene lakes and soft hills everywhere. Consider taking your wedlock oaths at the sight of Cliffs of Moher or in a private ceremony at the shores of Lough Corrib. Be it a forest, mountain or seaside set-up; you will have the most exciting wedding day right here in Ireland.
Historic Venues:
- The country is rich in history and its historical locations present a perfect setting for fairytale weddings. There are the castles, the stately home, and the ancient ruins which can be altered to be unique wedding venues that take you back in time. A beautiful abbey called The Abbey in Kildare has been restored and now combines old traditions and modern facilities, thus it is a perfect for a wedding in Kildare. The romantic feeling that comes with many Irish historical sites cannot easily be found anywhere else, in ancient stone walls, or beautifully designed gardens.
Irish Culture and Traditions:
- With a rich cultural and tribal tradition, there are numerous elements you can inject into your wedding party to blend with your celebrations. The possibilities for injecting Irish spirit into your wedding include traditional Irish music and dance, Celtic rituals and blessings, among many others. Take a chance to enjoy your love in the country famous for warm reception. It also has a people-friendly population, which always smiles and says a thousand welcomes.
Culinary Delights:
- Irish cuisine has greatly undergone transformation in the recent past and visitors are in for a treat with an assortment of delicious delicacies. You can also choose a menu featuring traditional Irish foods such as stews and delicious seafood or a fusion dish showcasing the best of Irish food. Accompany your dinner with one of Ireland’s iconic drinks, whether it may be Guinness, or Irish whiskey to make an unforgettable dinner.
Easy Accessibility:
- Ireland has numerous airports that international travellers can easily access. The ease of access implies that your friends and relatives can come to enjoy a memorable day with you without having to go through complicated travelling arrangements. While in Ireland, efficient transport channels enable tourism in the country and enjoyment of its beautiful attractions.
In summary, Ireland provides an ideal setting for a wedding thanks to the beautiful surroundings, old buildings, strong traditions and tasty meals. Regardless of where you exchange vows along Ireland’s rugged coastline, in a historic castle, or in a rural setting similar to the Abbey in Kildare, your wedding in Ireland will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience you and yours will never forget. Hence, why not make your dreams come true and say yes in the country of a thousand welcomes?