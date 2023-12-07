5 Reasons to Get Married in Ireland

The country is rich in history and its historical locations present a perfect setting for fairytale weddings. There are the castles, the stately home, and the ancient ruins which can be altered to be unique wedding venues that take you back in time. A beautiful abbey called The Abbey in Kildare has been restored and now combines old traditions and modern facilities, thus it is a perfect for a

wedding in Kildare

. The romantic feeling that comes with many Irish historical sites cannot easily be found anywhere else, in ancient stone walls, or beautifully designed gardens.