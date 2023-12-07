Enjoy festive afternoon tea at The Metropole Hotel

7 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel in Cork city is geared up to celebrate the festive season with a new afternoon tea menu for adults and children.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is available from Thursday, November 30th until Sunday, January 7th from 1:00pm – 4:00pm, seven days a week. Loaded with sweet and savoury dishes, the menu includes a free festive welcome drink.

The Metropole Hotel is located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter which is also home to the Everyman Palace Theatre making it the perfect location for pre-theatre and panto dining.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said, “The holiday season is when everyone comes together to spend time with their loved ones. As the excitement and countdown to Christmas begins, we are delighted to offer our Festive Afternoon Tea menu that includes a variety of options made from locally sourced and sustainable produce. We look forward to hosting groups of friends and families who are coming into the city to shop or to enjoy a Christmas show.”

On the adult’s menu is: Welcome Drink: A Warming Glass of Mulled Wine Sweet Treats: Orange & Cinnamon Crème Brulée Salted Caramel & Chocolate Filled Choux Bun White Chocolate Cheesecake with a Mulled Wine Glaze Salted Caramel and Bailey’s Yule Log Scones & Puddings: Homemade Mini Scones with Irish fruit jam, Whipped Cream and Irish Salted Butter Christmas Spiced Carrot Cake Assortment of Sandwiches: Warm Roast Turkey and Brie Tartlet White Pudding and Sage Croquette with a Cranberry Gel Poached Salmon with Pickled Red Onions Truffled Egg Mayonnaise on Granary Bread On the children’s menu is: Sweet Treats: S’mores Cookie Meringue Snowman Chocolate Dipped Shooting Star Scones & Puddings: Homemade Mini Scones with Irish Fruit Jam, Whipped Cream and Irish Salted Butter Christmas Spiced Gingerbread Man Savoury Snacks: Turkey Sandwich Ham & Cheddar Toastie Carrot Sticks with Houmous

The menu can be adapted for vegetarians and coeliacs.

The Festive Afternoon Tea for adults is €40 per person plus €40 for any additional serving. The Festive Afternoon Tea for children is €20 per child. Pre-booking by 5pm the previous day is essential. Bookings cannot be made on the day of consumption.

Reservations can be made online www.themetropolehotel.ie