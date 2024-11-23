Community Monuments Fund 2024

23 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting owners and custodians to apply for funding to safeguard archaeological monuments in County Cork under the 2024 Community Monuments Fund.

The Community Monuments Fund will enable conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of support. It aims to build resilience in monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change, to encourage access to monuments and to improve their presentation. The Scheme has three streams of funding, all of which offer up to 100% of eligible costs. The Community Monuments Fund, for example, which has been operating annually since its establishment in 2020, has seen an investment of over Nine Hundred Thousand Euro (€911K) for 17 different archaeological sites in County Cork.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn said, ‘Heritage is all around us, it is what defines us as a people. How we regard our heritage and how we protect and promote it is of the utmost importance. I encourage people to avail of these schemes to protect the old buildings that we work in or live in, and the thousands of archaeological monuments reminding us that this county has been home to millions of people over thousands of years. This generation and each successive one needs to do what they can towards ensuring that the built and archaeological heritage held dear today, can be marvelled at, and enjoyed for many more years to come’.

The deadline for submission of completed applications under the 2024 Community Monuments Fund is 4.00pm on Wednesday, 31st of January 2024. Applications can be made by emailing corkheritage@ corkcoco.ie or a hard copy may be submitted to the Community Monuments Fund, Cork County Council, Heritage and Conservation Office, Floor 3, Planning Department, County Hall, Cork. For information and application forms, visit:

Schemes for the protection of architectural and archaeological heritage in County Cork | Cork County Council (corkcoco.ie)