Bus Éireann Service Disruption due to Storm Bert in Cork

22 November 2024
By Elaine Murphy
Following an assessment of the available information from Met Éireann and the likely impact a number of services on the Western side of both counties, scheduled to operate between those times, have been cancelled. All other services in Cork and Galway are scheduled to operate as normal but are likely to be subject to delays.
Bus Éireann advises all intending passengers to check the ‘Service Updates’ section of our website before travelling. Bus Éireann will continue to monitor weather advisories (issued by Met Éireann www.met.ie) as well as road conditions in the coming days and any service disruptions will be posted on our website.
The safety of our passengers and staff is of paramount importance to Bus Éireann and we would encourage all customers to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra time for their journey, during this period of adverse weather.
Bus Éireann apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused.
List of cancellations:
22nd November –
Route 270: Skibbereen / Killarney: 18:00hrs Ex. Killarney will operate to Kenmare
Killarney / Skibbereen: 21.40hrs Ex. Killarney cancelled
23rd November –
Route 236: Bantry / Cork:
Glengarriff / Cork: 09:35hrs Ex. Glengarriff cancelled
Cork / Castletownbere: 08.30hrs Ex. Cork cancelled
Route 237: Skibbereen / Cork: 06:45hrs Ex. Skibbereen cancelled
Goleen / Cork:
Route 270: Killarney/Skibbereen: 09:00 ex Killarney cancelled.
Skibbereen / Killarney: 06:00hrs ex. Skibbereen cancelled
Bantry / Skibbereen:
Route 270: Killarney/Kenmare services: prior to 10:00hrs, services will operate to Glenflesk only
Route 279: Tralee/Killarney via Killorglin: prior to 10:00hrs, services will operate Tralee/Killarney direct via N22, not serving Milltown/Killorglin.
Route 434: Clifden / Westport:
Clifden / Westport:
Westport / Clifden:
Westport / Clifden: