Lace Exhibition at Nano Nagle

22 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Come to Nano Nagle Place to explore the delicate artistry and enduring heritage of Irish lace, intertwined with Nano Nagle’s inspiring legacy

Nano Nagle Place is proud to present “Lace Revival in Ireland: Weaving Heritage into the Present,” a captivating exhibition celebrating the intricate artistry and cultural significance of Irish lace. Explore the threads that connect Nano Nagle’s pioneering spirit with the rich tradition of lace craftmanship, preserving a timeless art that continues to inspire and captivate.

This exhibition showcases a stunning collection of needlework from the Presentation Sisters Congregational archives, featuring pieces from Limerick, South Presentation, Youghal and Cashel, each highlighting the delicate beauty and intricate needlework synonymous with Irish heritage.

Nano Nagle, the founder of the Presentation Sisters, championed education and social justice in 18th-century Cork. Recognizing the potential of lacemaking as a means of economic empowerment and artistic expression, she wove the craft into the Presentation Sisters’ educational philosophy. Her vision uplifted women of the time by providing them with valuable skills and access to economic opportunities.

John Smith, CEO of Nano Nagle Place, commented: “This exhibition celebrates more than just the artistry of Irish lace—it tells a story of resilience, creativity, and the empowerment of women through craft. Nano Nagle’s legacy lives on in this timeless tradition, and we’re proud to share these treasures with the public, inviting them to connect with a heritage that continues to inspire”.

This exhibition is currently on display in Nano Nagle Place’s Museum which is open Monday to Sunday 10am -5pm. It is also on display virtually on nanonagleplace.ie

About Nano Nagle Place:

Nano Nagle Place is a multi-award-winning site of living heritage, which has won the internationally prestigious Council of Europe Museum Prize for 2022. Officially opened in December 2017 by former President of Ireland Dr Mary McAleese, Nano Nagle Place includes a museum dedicated to the life of Nano Nagle; sensitively restored architecture from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries; beautiful hidden gardens; the grave of Nano Nagle; the fabulous Good Day Deli café; a Cork focused design and gift shop; an archive for the Presentation Sisters; accommodation for three resident Sisters; offices for the Provincial Leadership Team and, rooms available for community, charity and business meetings. The Lantern Project and Cork Migrant Centre community development projects also call Nano Nagle Place home and make Nano Nagle’s care through education real in the 21st century.