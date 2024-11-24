Christmas Stories from Bandon pupils

24 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Education

1.The Christmas Deliveries

By Thea

There once was a young, friendly reindeer from Bandon called Candy-Cane. On Christmas Eve, disaster struck! Santa was ill and he couldn’t deliver any of the presents to the children around the world. Candy-Cane suggested that she could deliver the presents for Santa Claus. Santa replied, ‘Okay Candy-Cane, you can try but I am going to send an elf with you called Mia’. Their bright sleigh soared through the sky delivering the presents around the world, but when they reached Cork Candy-Cane realised that they had forgotten one special present in Australia. It was half past eleven, so they had to be super quick! At ten to twelve they were in China, so they were super close! At one minute to midnight, they made it to Australia and Santa was very proud of them. Candy-Cane and Mia saved Christmas!

2.Finn The Reindeer

By Maja

In the green hills of Cork, lived a young reindeer called Finn. He was different from other reindeers because his antlers glowed with a warm golden light. The children at Bandonbridge National School loved to watch Finn play by the river, his antlers shining like little stars. One Christmas Eve, a huge snowstorm blew through the sky, covering the world in thick clouds. Santa couldn’t see past the clouds to the stars, and without them, he couldn’t find his way to deliver the presents. Santas reindeers were worried and the children of Bandonbridge were dreaming about Christmas and presents. Suddenly Santa spotted Finn’s antlers shining and flew down through the cloud to West Cork. Finn ran ahead of Santa to show him the way. The next day, all the children were very happy that they all woke up to presents. Finn the hero, saved Christmas!

3.The Sick Reindeer

By Sophie