24 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Maryborough Nursing Home Celebrates Major Win for Cork at NHI Care Awards

Maryborough Nursing Home in Cork proudly took centre stage at the prestigious NHI Care Awards 2024, held on November 19th in the iconic Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin. Hosted in association with Homecare Medical, the event celebrated the extraordinary dedication and excellence of nursing home staff across Ireland.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Vipin Karata, Director of Nursing at Maryborough Nursing Home, who was honoured for his exceptional contributions to the nursing home sector. Vipin’s expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to innovation and high-quality care have profoundly impacted the lives of residents and staff, as well as the wider Cork community.

Special Guest Minister Jack Chambers

With a General Election approaching, the event welcomed Minister for Finance Jack Chambers as the guest of honour. Minister Chambers took to the stage to present one of the awards and spoke about the critical role nursing home staff play in communities like Cork. He commended the extraordinary commitment of care teams in creating environments of compassion, dignity, and respect while acknowledging the unique challenges faced by the sector.

Vipin Karata’s Inspiring Career

Vipin’s journey into nursing began in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in India, where he gained invaluable experience as an ICU nurse. His drive for professional development led him to Ireland in 2013, where he pursued further education, earning a Master of Science in Nursing and advanced qualifications in Health Services Management and Health Care Regulation. Most recently, he achieved a second Master of Nursing in June 2024, reflecting his dedication to continuous learning and professional growth.

Since 2014, Vipin has risen through the ranks to become Director of Nursing at Maryborough Nursing Home in 2020. His transformative leadership has focused on improving resident care, enhancing staff development, and maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality in elderly care.

Vipin’s contributions extend beyond Cork and Ireland, with his international registration in India, New Zealand, and Australia showcasing his global perspective on nursing excellence. His achievements will be further recognised in December 2024 when he receives a prestigious Fellowship at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

A Night to Celebrate Excellence in Care

The NHI Care Awards 2024 celebrated not only the winners but also the thousands of nursing home staff across Ireland who dedicate their lives to enhancing the well-being of older people.

Commenting on the night, Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, said:

“The NHI Care Awards are a celebration of the extraordinary dedication and commitment of nursing home staff. Vipin Karata exemplifies the values that define Maryborough Nursing Home: innovation, compassion, and a commitment to excellence. We are immensely proud of his achievement and the exceptional care provided to residents in Cork.”

He continued:

“This evening is a celebration of the transformative impact nursing home staff have on the lives of those in their care. Vipin’s story, along with all the nominees, reminds us of the vital role nursing homes play in their communities, ensuring dignity, respect, and joy for older people. Maryborough Nursing Home is a shining example of what it means to deliver care with heart and purpose.”

Daly also expressed his gratitude for the presence of Minister Jack Chambers, stating:

“We were honoured to welcome Minister Chambers to the NHI Care Awards. His participation and his recognition of the vital role nursing homes play in local communities added immense value to the celebration. His support underscores the importance of continuing to invest in and recognise the incredible work being done in this sector.”

Daly also took the opportunity to acknowledge the support behind the event, saying:

“We are incredibly grateful to Homecare Medical, our title sponsor, whose partnership has been instrumental in making this event such a success. Their ongoing support reflects their commitment to the sector and to celebrating those who dedicate their lives to the care of others. I also want to thank all our award sponsors, whose generosity and belief in the importance of recognising excellence in care have made tonight possible.”