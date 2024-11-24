Farmers Concerned about Greenways in County Cork

24 November 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

Earlier this week, the IFA met senior officials from Cork County Council to highlight the serious concerns of farmers over the proposed Greenway projects planned for West Cork.

The Council in conjunction with TII are planning three new Regional Greenways: Cork to Kinsale; West Cork-Skibbereen section; and West Cork-Bandon section.

All are at an early stage of development with the Cork to Kinsale project expected to undertake public consultation number 3 in Q2 2025. The West Cork Skibbereen Greenway involves three different sections from Skibbereen to Baltimore, which is 13km long; Skibbereen to Schull which is 23km long; and Skibbereen to Drimoleague, 13km in length.

Speaking following the meeting in County Hall in Cork, IFA Infrastructure Chair Paul O’Brien said Greenways should be predominantly developed on public lands and should avoid private farmlands, where possible, in line the 2018 Strategy for the Future Development of National and Regional Greenways.

He said the Strategy was clear in stating that “the preferred model for future Greenways is to use lands already in the undisputed ownership or control of the State, either through Government Agencies, Government Departments or Local Authorities.”

“The Greenways for West Cork do not follow this approach as they are predominantly proposed on private farmlands. This is extremely difficult and causes major disruption to farmers and the agriculture sector.”

Paul O’Brien told the Council that the IFA had also recently raised this issue at a high-level meeting with TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland).

IFA Munster Regional Chair Conor O’Leary said the IFA also made it clear to the Council that IFA is opposed to any severance of farms or compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for amenity projects like Greenways.

He said it appears that some parts of the proposed Greenway routes being considered would follow old, abandoned railway lines.

However, Conor O’Leary pointed out that these abandoned railways are now part of private farmlands and are actively farmed with developments, including roadways and farmyards. He said such routes are totally unsuitable for a Greenway.

West Cork IFA Chair Tadgh Healy said farmers were very concerned over the disease risk and implications for their livestock herds from infrastructural projects such as Greenways, especially in relation to the increased threat from TB.

He said infrastructure works like Greenways and roadways is well known to disrupt badgers and wildlife and increase the spread of TB. This is a major concern in an area like West Cork where there is a high density of livestock and especially dairy herds.

The IFA West Cork Chair said serious concerns were also raised over many other issues including privacy; security; litter; environment; and other issues.

Paul O’Brien said the meeting with the Council was both productive and informative and he thanked the officials for their engagement on all of the issues.

“Most importantly, the meeting provided the IFA with the opportunity to set out the fears and concerns of farmers regarding the proposed Greenways and how they could impact very significantly on farmers, their property and businesses,” he concluded.