28 Irish charities receive donations from The Hospital Saturday Fund

25 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

On Thursday, 21 November 2024, The Hospital Saturday Fund (HSF) awarded donations to twenty-

eight Irish charities during a special reception at University College Cork (UCC). The event, held in the

Aula Maxima and attended by Cllr. Terry Coleman, deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork, saw over

€131,000 donated to charities supporting health and wellbeing across Ireland.

Among this year’s beneficiaries are:

Cork Stroke Support, receiving funds for its Living Well After a Stroke project.

The Lantern Community Project, will use its grant for occupational therapy equipment.

Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, which will put the grant toward essential equipment upgrades.

Rainbow Club Cork, supporting their Art Therapy Programme.

Bantry Hospice, to help achieve 24-hour palliative care.

CUH Charity, contributing toward the expansion of children’s services.

Additionally, a medical elective grant was awarded to University College Cork to support

undergraduate medical electives at its School of Medicine.

Lesley Garrett, Patron of The Hospital Saturday Fund, paid tribute to all the charities attending and

extended her appreciation for their invaluable contributions, wishing them continued success in their

important work.

Paul Jackson, Group Chief Executive of The Hospital Saturday Fund, stated, “We are thrilled to uphold

our tradition of supporting a diverse range of charities across Ireland, particularly those that may not

be as widely recognised. The Hospital Saturday Fund is proud to contribute to the remarkable and

tireless efforts of these organisations, which have a profound impact on people’s lives. In the past 12

months, HSF has donated a total of €2.25 million to over 900 charities in Ireland, the UK, and Malta.

This evening, we are especially pleased to have contributed over €131,000 to deserving charities in

Munster.

The reception also marked HSF Health Plan’s 75th anniversary in Ireland. Mr Jackson highlighted this

milestone, by saying “Since 1949, we have proudly supported families and individuals in Ireland with

their everyday medical costs. Our wide range of benefits provides excellent value for money,

whether used alongside Private Medical Insurance or as a standalone product. All of our profits go to

The Hospital Saturday Fund, which then supports medical charities, hospitals, and hospices. This

means everyone who takes out a policy with us is helping to make a meaningful difference in their

local community.”

Looking ahead, The Hospital Saturday Fund plans to donate €2.5 million in 2025 to medical charities

across Ireland, the UK, and Malta, supporting care, research, and hospices. Assistance will also be

provided to individuals facing financial hardship due to illness or disability.