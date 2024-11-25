New Year to bring a more reliable water supply to Kinsale

25 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The people of Kinsale can look forward to an improved water supply with Uisce Éireann prioritising important works to reduce the instances of bursts and eliminate existing leaks in the town.

Uisce Éireann crews will arrive in Kinsale this week to replace over 500 meters of old watermains. The watermains that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage will be replaced with new modern pipes. Once complete, the works will ensure a more secure and reliable water supply.

The section of works will take place along the start of Farm Lane from the T-junction at the R607 and end before the road bends towards the Waterland’s.

Commenting on the project, Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction, Jack Cronin, said: “This vital project is part of Uisce Éireann’s ongoing commitment to enhance the national water network. The works are a critical step in conserving water, our most precious resource. Replacing these old watermains that are in poor condition will significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground . By prioritising these upgrades, we are helping communities, like Kinsale, to thrive. We would like to thank local residents for their cooperation and patience as we carry out these essential works.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the project and to minimise impact on the community, areas of work will be limited to short sections. Traffic management will be in place during this time in the form of flagmen and traffic lights. Motorists and residents can be assured that local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. The works may require some short-term water supply interruptions, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will be carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be completed by January 2025.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer any queries. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.