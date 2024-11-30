Black Friday Deal from The Imperial Hotel is still active

30 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

The Imperial Hotel’s Black Friday Deal for a Winter/Spring Getaway

The historic Imperial Hotel in Cork City has a Black Friday Sale that runs until 2nd December 2024, the sale includes 20% off Bed & Breakfast rates on selected dates from now until 30th April 2025. The price isn’t the only treat, as a €20 English Market voucher is also included for every room to elevate your Cork experience.

Nestled in the heart of Cork City, The Imperial places you within walking distance of iconic attractions, Christmas festivities, and the best shopping. Use your €20 English Market voucher to explore the finest local produce, including favourites such as spiced beef, smoked salmon, and artisanal chocolates – all perfect for creating a memorable Cork experience.

If you’re thinking of a Christmas break, the Imperial has a number of new Christmas surprises, including a magical Santa Postbox where little ones can send letters directly to the North Pole (and receive a reply from Santa!), and a miniature train display winding around a grand Christmas tree in the stunning foyer. Add to that, indulgent traditional decor including a 30 year old sleigh, which looks resplendent against the marble floors, high vaulted ceilings and crystal chandelier overhead, and you get a picture-perfect spot to capture your holiday memories.

The Black Friday Sale ends 2nd December 2024. Book directly to secure the 20% saving and English Market enhancement!.