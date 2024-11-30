EirGrid marks one year in construction on Celtic Interconnector project

30 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

Celtic Interconnector celebrates one year in construction milestone as project progresses in east Cork and France

Construction on the Celtic Interconnector project, the subsea cable linking the electricity grids of Ireland and France, reached a significant milestone this week, passing one year in construction, only two years since the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts were signed in Paris.

The strategic energy project is being developed by EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, and its French counterpart, Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE).

Celebrating the one-year construction milestone, EirGrid teams and project partners welcomed the Ambassador of France in Ireland, H.E. Céline Place, to the converter station site in Ballyadam, near Carrigtwohill today, Wednesday.

In the year to date, significant progress has been made. Substantial portions of underground cable are now in place, with the next stage of the cabling process, joining cables, under way.

In the marine, preparatory works in Irish waters were successfully completed.

At the converter station site, vast ground works were completed enabling the steel works assembly to commence and the converter station building is now being built.

Once complete, the converter station will convert direct current to alternating current and vice versa, allowing the flow of electricity exchange between the Irish and French grids.

Against the backdrop of construction milestones throughout the year, communities in east Cork have also been participating, with local community projects and initiatives moving forward with the support of the Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund.

Benefit sharing from the €2.4million fund began earlier this year, with Phase 1 funding of €838,987 being awarded to successful applicants in the early part of 2024.

Welcoming the one-year construction mark, Michael Mahon, Chief Infrastructure Officer, EirGrid said: “This milestone is a testament to the collaboration of all involved and is only made possible by the dedication of our workforce, contractors and subcontractors and the communities of east Cork who continue to facilitate these works. Their support and cooperation have been invaluable, and we will continue to engage with them as we progress toward completing this vital infrastructure.”

Mahon added: “As we continue into the next phases of construction, our team remains committed to safe and efficient delivery of this strategic project and look forward to achieving new milestones together in 2025.”