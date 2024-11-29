Economic Impact of West Cork Music’s three international festivals

29 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Research into the economic impact of West Cork Music’s three summer festivals has shown they delivered an economic impact of more than €5.5 million to the Bantry area’s local economy in 2024, an increase of 45% on 2023.

The independent Economic Impact Assessment of the festivals was carried out by Professor Eleanor Doyle of Cork University Business School at UCC. Based on box office data and audience research surveys, its findings suggest that the impact on jobs in the local area was equivalent to 47 full-time positions.

The figures reflect sharp growth in visitor numbers, in the wake of the pandemic. More than 5,500 people attended the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, West Cork Literary Festival, and Masters of Tradition in 2024, with ticket sales increasing by 20% year on year. Audiences spent more than €2.8 million on accommodation, catering, and local services, up 30% on 2023.

‘The findings are really encouraging’, says festival founder and West Cork Music CEO Francis Humphrys. ‘It’s been a challenging few years for festivals and for our area, and we continue to face issues with rising costs and static funding. But we are delighted that our festivals make a substantial contribution to the success of our town and region.’

‘These figures also give a sense of the impact we will be able to produce when we have a venue and education hub in operation year-round’. West Cork Music is currently finalising designs for a 250-seater arts venue and education hub in the heart of Bantry.

The festivals are generously supported by the Arts Council, Cork County Council, Fáilte Ireland and the Crespo Foundation. For every euro of public money invested in these festivals, an additional €9.94 in economic impact was generated (a 45% increase on the 2023 figure).

The 2025 West Cork Chamber Music Festival runs from 27 June – 6 July, West Cork Literary Festival take place from 11 – 18 July and Masters of Tradition runs from 20 – 24 August. For more details on the festivals and venue development project, go to www.westcorkmusic.ie