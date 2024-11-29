Christmas events at Nano Nagle Place on Douglas Street, Cork City Centre

29 November 2024

By Tom Collins

Things to do in the City this Christmas

This Christmas Season, Nano Nagle Place is proud to present A December to Remember, a festive celebration, jam packed with activities, events, and magical moments for all ages. Nestled in the heart of Cork, this award-winning heritage site offers a unique way to experience the season while embracing community, culture, and Christmas cheer!

Kick off the festive season at Nano Nagle Place with the Cork City Book Fair on December 7th, where Munster-based dealers showcase an incredible range of books from Cork’s history, to Irish interest titles, spanning military, social, and natural history—offering something for every taste and budget. From December 5th to 8th, experience the timeless magic of A Christmas Carol in the stunning Goldie Chapel, an enchanting performance, with a unique twist, that promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Complete your festive outing with a delicious, locally sourced meal at the Good Day Deli before the show.

In the spirit of the season, Nano Nagle Place is calling on its supporters to ‘Give the Gift of Community.’ This special appeal ensures the ongoing delivery of vital programs that uplift lives and foster meaningful connections. By contributing, you are helping to preserve Nano Nagle’s enduring legacy of compassion while making a direct impact on the community during this season of giving.

Continuing the celebrations, Nano Nagle Place invites you to an Evening of Winter Classical Song on December 10th. Presented by Cork Opera House and featuring the Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists, this event transforms the stunning Goldie Chapel into a haven of operatic beauty, offering a musical tribute to the stillness and wonder of winter.

The festive cheer continues with the Lantern Crochet Ladies Christmas Market on December 15th, featuring a stunning selection of handcrafted crocheted gifts, along with our Christmas Craft Markets on December 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd. Local artisans will showcase their unique, one-of-a-kind creations in a warm, festive atmosphere, offering the perfect opportunity to find special holiday gifts. While you shop, stop by Café Nádúr, where you can warm up with spiced mulled apple and indulge in freshly baked cakes —perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.

Escape the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season and enjoy a peaceful visit to our award-winning museum. Discover the inspiring story of Nano Nagle, the founder of the Presentation Sisters, in a serene and welcoming environment. Families with young children can also explore the Christmas Trail and Activity Corner designed to bring festive fun and learning together as they journey through the museum and our beautiful grounds.

“This December, we invite everyone to share in the joy, tradition, and community spirit of Nano Nagle Place,” says John Smith, CEO of Nano Nagle Place. “Whether you’re shopping for thoughtful gifts, creating magical memories with your family, or simply enjoying the serenity of our gardens, there’s something for everyone here this festive season.”

To make your Christmas even more special, don’t forget to visit our on-site Gift and Design Shop, where you’ll find a curated selection of unique Irish-made gifts and artisanal creations. Every purchase directly supports the vital work of Nano Nagle Place, making it the perfect place to find thoughtful presents while supporting a good cause.

Full timetable of events

Whether you’re exploring our festive events, enjoying seasonal treats, or browsing for that perfect gift, Nano Nagle Place offers A December to Remember this Christmas season!

For more details visit nanonagleplace.ie