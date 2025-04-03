Photos of Cork’s Natural Waters Welcomed to National Competition

3 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

For the second year in a row the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is launching a national photography competition: “My Favourite Waterbody”. LAWPRO is a national shared service working on behalf of the 31 local authorities in Ireland coordinating efforts to achieve good water quality across the country in our rivers, lakes, estuaries, ground and coastal areas.

Speaking about the competition, Anthony Coleman, Director of Services at LAWPRO said: “Tomorrow is World Water Day, a day that marks the importance of freshwater and the sustainable management of it as a resource. It is a perfect day to launch our national photo competition. We had excellent engagement last year in the competition and we want people to take the opportunity to get out into nature and appreciate their local natural waters, whether it be a stream on their land, a local river or their nearest beach. Nature and our natural waters can be places of tranquillity and nostalgia for people- we know this through our wide engagement with the public.”

The competition is open to anyone across Ireland, entrants under 18 years of age must be submitted by a parent/ guardian. If your photo includes anyone aged under 16 years of age, only a parent/guardian may submit the content. The overall winner will receive a €500 voucher for Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa in Co Wicklow along with an A3 framed print of your winning photo and there will also be three runners-up prizes of framed prints. The top photos will be featured in LAWPRO’s 2026 calendar and winners will receive a calendar along with their prize.

The closing date for entries to “My favourite waterbody” is 5pm on Friday the 2nd of May 2025. Enter the competition through the following link https://consult. watersandcommunities.ie/en/ content/world-water-day-photo- competition-2025.