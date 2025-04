2 April 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Today the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle, accompanied by Cork City Council’s Assistant Chief Executive Brian Geaney, made the annual courtesy call of the Lord Mayor to the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, and Mrs Susan Colton. Dan Boyle is the 28th Lord Mayor of Cork to make a courtesy call to the Bishop and Mrs Colton.