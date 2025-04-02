Historic Structures Fund Grant for Kinsale Museum

2 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has been awarded more than €72,000 for the repair and protection of Kinsale Museum through the Historic Structures Fund.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) funding will be used to carry out repairs to internal plaster, external ironmongery, masonry walls and drainage of the iconic building. The clock on the front elevation will also be repaired to bring it back into use.

Kinsale Museum is located in the 400-year-old former market house and courthouse on Market Street in the centre of the town. Built in 1610 and serving as a courthouse from 1705, it went on to hold the inquest into the 1915 sinking of the HMS Lusitania.

The mixture of materials used in the museum’s front facade adds textural variation whilst enlivening the appearance of the building. The structure is enhanced by the retention of features such as the clock and cupola. The profile and location of the building make it vulnerable to storm damage and the proposed works will build resilience to enable it to withstand these effects.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll said, “Kinsale Museum is a beautiful, fascinating building from an architectural and historical perspective and is a landmark building in the heart of the town. It has been sensitively maintained, now serving as a museum highlighting the rich history of Kinsale. This funding will help to preserve this wonderful structure, protecting its legacy and ensuring that it can continue to be used by the people of West Cork and visitors for centuries more to come.”

The Cork County Council owned and operated museum is dedicated to telling the history of Kinsale and the surrounding area, covering important national and international events such as the 1601 Battle of Kinsale and the sinking of the Lusitania. The museum also explores local maritime history and the curious story of the Kinsale Giant.

Kinsale Museum is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday in the summer season (1st April to 31st October) and Wednesday to Saturday in the winter season (1st November to 31st March).