NORTH SIDE UPGRADE: Revitalisation of Shandon Street and upgrade to streetscape near Bells of Shandon

2 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The strategy follows a series of successful community engagement events and consultation with local stakeholders.

Cork City Council today launched the Shandon Integrated Urban Strategy (IUS), an action-based roadmap for the sustainable and heritage led regeneration of the Shandon area over the coming years. The IUS was drafted in partnership with the Shandon Neighbourhood Team and Consultancy Team, and followed extensive consultation including two consultation events, an online survey, and targeted engagements with local businesses, schools and community groups.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle, led the launch event today at the historic Butter Market Complex in Shandon accompanied by the Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Valerie O’Sullivan, representatives from the Southern Regional Assembly, the City Council Project Team, the Shandon Neighbourhood Team, children from local schools and many other stakeholders and members of the local community who all played an important role in its development.

The Lord Mayor said, “The Shandon Integrated Urban Strategy represents a significant milestone for our city. This strategy puts forward Shandon’s wealth of heritage as an asset in its future growth and development. The coming together of the various participants with their shared knowledge and passion or the area has been instrumental in ensuring a citizen led strategy for the whole community going forwards’

The Shandon IUS identifies 36 actions under the four themes of Heritage, Living Neighbourhood & Climate Resilience, Community & Arts and Business & Tourism. The actions range from small to larger scale interventions which can be progressed by a number of identified stakeholders including Cork City Council directorates, public sector bodies, community groups and associations, charitable organisations and business groups. Successful implementation will rely on continued community support and action, Cork City Council leadership, several funding streams and sustained private investment.

Amongst the actions set out in the Shandon IUS, are several strategic regeneration proposals which emerged as priorities through the consultation process:

The Butter Market and Weighmaster’s House Complex

St Anne’s Church and Dr Mary Hearn Parks

The Revitalisation of Shandon Street

Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Valerie O’Sullivan, added, “The strategy will be utilised as a resource for all stakeholders and to support funding applications for the actions identified in order to deliver tangible results over the coming years. We look forward to working in partnership to drive the development of Shandon and build it as a destination of choice with wide-ranging appeal for residents and visitors alike.”

The Strategy has been delivered through the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme (THRIVE) Strand 1 which is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the Southern, Eastern and Midland Regional Programme 2021-2027, and is Cork City Council’s first Strategy undertaken in line with the innovative Town Centre First Framework. The Shandon IUS is available to view on Cork City Council’s website at https://www.corkcity.ie/en/ council-services/services/ planning/thrive/