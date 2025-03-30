Private Cork school announces new Principal

30 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Bruce College Cork is delighted to announce the appointment of David Loughrey as its new Principal, succeeding Michael Landers, who is stepping down after 25 years in the role.

One of the best-known schools in the Munster region, Bruce College is a co-educational school providing senior cycle tuition and exam preparation courses in twenty-six Leaving Cert subjects to over 270 full-time students and many thousands of part time students annually, while employing fifty full and part-time staff.

David Loughrey brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to academic excellence in taking up this new role. An established educator with more than 20 years in both public and private education, David has been a cornerstone of the Bruce College community since 2017, serving as the Leaving Certificate Higher Level English teacher. His expertise and dedication have played a significant role in upholding the school’s outstanding academic standards.

Before joining Bruce College, David spent fourteen years at Castletroy College in Limerick where he taught English and Geography while actively contributing to the school’s sports programmes.

In addition to his teaching career, he has successfully operated a private tuition business for two decades, establishing himself as a leading English tutor throughout Limerick, Cork, and the wider Munster region. David’s innovative approach to education includes designing and delivering revision courses that have greatly enhanced student learning outcomes and his leadership is underpinned by a commitment to excellence in education, innovation in teaching methodologies, and a passion for student success.

Beyond academics, he has a strong sporting background, having played hurling at an inter-county level and coached various youth teams. He is also actively involved in the horse racing industry, further showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Bruce College extends its gratitude to Michael Landers for his decades of dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the school’s success.

As Bruce College embarks on this new chapter, the school community is confident that David Loughrey’s vision, expertise, and passion will further strengthen its reputation for excellence in education.

Bruce College is part of the Dukes Education family of schools – an international schools’ group, with more than 40 schools across the UK and Europe, including the Institute of Education on Lesson Street in Dublin.