Winners of the Cork Business Association Cork Business of the Year Awards

30 March 2025

By Mary Bermingham

Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the winners of its prestigious Cork Business of the Year Awards, with Kilkenny Design taking home the top honour of the evening. 12 additional awards were presented, celebrating the outstanding contributions of businesses and organisations that drive Cork’s commercial, cultural, and community spirit.

The event took place at the CBA President’s Dinner at Cork’s Vienna Woods last night (Sat 29th March), where guests were treated to a stunning taste of Cork chef collaboration dinner. On the night Taoiseach Michéal Martin and European Commissioner Michael McGrath made keynote speeches to more than 350 people in Cork’s business community. The event was MC’d by Matt Cooper and the charity partner was Parentline.

The winners were:

Cork Business of the Year: Kilkenny Design

Business Champion of Cork: Dino Cregan

Best VFI Pub: Costigan’s Pub

Best Cork Hotel: Hayfield Manor

Best Professional Services: Healy Communications

Best Festival or Event: Cork on a Fork Fest, a Cork City Council Festival

Best in Culture, Arts & Tourism: Cork Opera House

Best in Retail: K O’Connell Fishmongers

Best Cafe: Ruairí’s Kitchen

Best Restaurant: Farmgate Cafe

Best Family Business: Neville Jewellers

Best New Business: RHEA Funeral Care

Sustainable Business Innovation: Old Oak

The Cork Business of the Year Awards shine a spotlight on innovation, customer service, employee commitment, community engagement, sustainability, and growth while honouring the owner/managers and teams who make Cork City a dynamic and vibrant hub for business.

They were independently judged by a panel of Cork City business and civic leaders, including including Lord Mayor Cllr Dan Boyle, Deirdre Cole (Fáilte Ireland), Dr. Niall O’Keeffe (Local Enterprise Office Cork City), Evelyn O’Sullivan (Visit Cork), Alan Healy (Irish Examiner), Martin O’Brien (JCD Group), Terence McSweeney (Elis), and CBA President Dave O’Brien (Xeinadin).

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said “These awards showcase the passion and dedication of Cork City’s thriving business community, recognising businesses that demonstrate outstanding leadership, customer service, and innovation. I would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees for their achievements.”

CBA President Dave O’Brien said: “The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, ensuring they meet the highest standards of excellence in their respective fields. From long-established businesses to emerging enterprises, each winner represents the very best of what our city has to offer. We are proud to celebrate their contributions to Cork’s economy and culture”

For further information see corkbusiness.ie .

The winners in full

Kilkenny Design – CBA Cork Business of the Year (MAIN AWARD OF THE EVENING)

Tonight, we celebrate a business that is not just a cornerstone of Irish design and gifting but a champion of innovation, their employees, sustainability and community engagement. Kilkenny Design has been at the heart of promoting and supporting Irish makers for over 60 years, and under the leadership of Cork’s own Marian O’Gorman, her family and CEO Evelyn Moynihan, it has flourished into a thriving national and international brand.

Today, Kilkenny Design is a family-run business with 4 stores across Cork, 18 stores nationwide, including two Christy’s Gift Stores, and a global ecommerce store. Kilkenny has brought the work of local Cork makers and designers to a global stage, including Wild Goose Designs, Belinda Northcote Art, GROUND Wellbeing, La Bougie, Enibas Jewellery and more.

Their dedication to sustainability, digital innovation, innovative customer events and outstanding customer experience has set them apart. The company has seen a 400% growth in ecommerce since 2019. Kilkenny employ 58 people in Cork and have numerous initiatives in place to support employees.

Beyond their own business success, Kilkenny Design embodies community spirit. From being founders of the Champion Green movement to supporting Cork charities and fostering the next generation of retail leaders, their impact reaches far beyond their storefronts.

Dino Cregan, Dinos Family Chip Shops – Business Champion of Cork

For his dedication to Cork’s business landscape, innovation, and community impact, we are proud to recognise Dino Cregan of Dinos Family Chip Shops as the Cork Business Champion.

Dino has been a prominent figure in Cork’s business and political spheres. In 1991, he served as Lord Mayor of Cork, representing Fine Gael as a Councillor on Cork City Council for 17 years and one of his legacies was strengthening the relationship between Cork and San Francisco. Beyond his civic duties, Dino is renowned for establishing Dinos Family Chip Shops from humble beginnings in his back garden to a cherished local business with multiple locations across Cork.

Under Dino’s leadership, this multi-generational family business not only expanded to seven locations, with an eight soon opening in Midleton, but also innovated with Ireland’s first traditional chip shop drive-thru, biodegradable packaging, and a cutting-edge central food production facility. They have also grown through digital innovation with their own e-commerce platform and now have 100 employees. Dino’s strong community spirit is also evident through many sponsorships.

Costigan’s Pub – Best VFI Pub

Costigan’s Pub embodies everything that makes an Irish pub truly exceptional. The judges were impressed by its seamless blend of tradition and innovation—from its beautifully restored interiors using reclaimed materials to its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. With outstanding customer service, a passion for community, local culture and live music, and a deep-rooted connection to Cork, Costigan’s Pub is a deserving winner.

Hayfield Manor – Best Family Hotel

Hayfield Manor has blends of five-star luxury with warm hospitality, and a commitment to excellence. As Cork’s only five-star hotel, it offers an oasis of tranquillity just minutes from the city center, with stunning gardens, two award-winning restaurants, the newly added Bloom, manicured gardens, and a rejuvenating spa. The judges said their personalised service goes beyond expectations and the hotel also has a dedication to sustainability, local produce, partnerships, and community engagement.

Healy Communications – Best Professional Services

Healy Communications supports businesses across Ireland with communications. They have a director-led approach and all the team have backgrounds in journalism, so they understand storytelling. Whether it’s supporting local festivals, championing important causes, or guiding businesses through crisis communications, Healy Communications delivers with professionalism, creativity, and impact.

Cork on a Fork Fest – Best Festival or Event

Cork on a Fork Fest, a Cork City Council festival supported by ETC, is a celebration of Cork’s culinary excellence and community spirit. In just three years, it has grown into a key event in the city, and is now attracting tourists. The festival showcases our local produce, diverse food cultures, and commitment to sustainability through eco-friendly practices and educational initiatives. It strengthens Cork’s reputation as a world-class food destination, boosts local businesses, and fosters collaboration within the community.

Cork Opera House – Best in Culture, Arts & Tourism

Cork Opera House has a 170-year legacy as Ireland’s only purpose-built opera house, and its role in shaping Cork’s cultural landscape, with diverse programming across theatre, music, and comedy, is admiral . Its commitment to artist development, and community engagement, including partnerships with UCC and major festivals, further cement its status as a cornerstone of the arts and Cork city.

K O’Connells – Best Retail

K O’Connell Fishmongers has been delivering the freshest, sustainably sourced seafood to the people and businesses of Cork for over 60 years. Now led by the third generation, the family business has significantly diversified in the past two years—expanding from their iconic stall in the English Market to premium concessions in Dunnes Stores Bishopstown and now into hot food service at their new St. Patrick’s Street location. They continue to innovate, pioneering waste-to-biofuel initiatives and training the next generation of chefs, students, and even the Irish Naval Academy.

Ruairi’s Kitchen – Best Café

Ruairí’s Kitchen is a warm welcoming slice of the Douglas Street community, bringing family recipes to life with the finest local ingredients. Their new café on High Street, housed in a revived old Post Office, has expanded their offering to include a savoury lunch menu alongside their beloved home-baked cakes. They are active members of the Douglas Street Association, leading clean-up days, supporting local producers, and playing a key role in the annual Autumnfest.

Farmgate Café – Best Restaurant

For over 30 years, Farmgate Café has been at the heart of the English Market, serving locals and visitors alike with simple, traditional food done exceptionally well. The Market is their larder and they source from the traders below them. It is a place to gather, people-watch, and enjoy the best local produce and drinks. It’s a cultural hub, and they always support local art events, festivals and initiatives as they put a strong focus on sustainability and community -, a very worthy winner of best restaurant!

Neville Jewellers – Best Family Business

Neville Jewellers is a true family gem, passed down through generations for over 50 years. Each has added their own expertise and sparkle—from great-grandfather Thomas Keane, who began as a watchmaker on Patrick Street, to John and Catherine Neville, who opened the first store on Winthrop Street in 1971. Today, their legacy shines across five locations in Munster, managed by their son John and his wife Fiona. But their impact goes beyond stunning jewellery and bespoke designs. The Neville family is deeply committed to sustainability, local community cleanup projects, and supporting the arts, ensuring their legacy is as brilliant as their craftsmanship.

RHEA Family Funeral Care Best New Business

Founded by Louise O’Brien and Dara O’Shea, RHEA Family Funeral Care is transforming the way we honour and celebrate life’s most difficult moments. With a compassionate, modern approach, they provide highly personalised bespoke funeral and memorial services, offering families support, guidance, and beautifully crafted ceremonies that truly reflect their loved ones. RHEA promotes sustainable funeral practices, from eco-friendly burial options to reducing waste at funeral events.

OLD Oak Bar, 115 Cafe, Cyprus Avenue Live music venue – Sustainable Business Innovation

With over 200 solar panels powering their operations, 100 more on the way, and a commitment to using 100% green electricity, this business proves that sustainability and business success go hand in hand. From cutting energy waste and optimising cooling systems to creating a dedicated recycling centre, their €200,000 investment in sustainability is reducing their carbon footprint by 300,000 kg of CO2 annually. But more than that, they are showing other businesses how going green isn’t just good for the planet—it makes financial sense too. Their leadership in climate action is an inspiration for Cork City and beyond.