Carrigaline’s New Motorway to progress to construction phase thanks for €50 million funding being granted

30 March 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline Motorway is motoring along nicely

Cork South Central Fianna Fáil TD Seamus McGrath has welcomed €50 million in funding for the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy Motorway project. The new motorway will pass the Shannonpark roundabout, and do will also benefit people travelling to and from Carrigaline and surrounds.

The allocation comes as part of a package of €633 million for national roads, announced today by the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, of which over €74.2m has been awarded to upgrade national roads across Cork.

Deputy McGrath said, “Road safety is of paramount importance. This significant funding will enable greater connectivity, upgrading and maintaining of our national roads, and will allow new road projects to begin.

“I was particularly pleased to receive confirmation from my party colleague and Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien that €50m has been awarded to the M28 Ringaskiddy Motorway project. This funding will allow the project proceed to contract signing stage with the selected contractor and for the main construction work to get underway in the coming months. This is a critically important project and is due to be fully completed in 2028.

“Fianna Fáil in government is committed to the further developing our road network nationally, and this significant allocation of funding demonstrates just that.”