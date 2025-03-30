WEST CORK: New bus service from Castletownbere to Dursey

30 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

From the 31st of March, TFI Local Link Cork will introduce a new bus service between Castletownbere and Dursey.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

The current service that operates between Kilcrohane to Allihies will now be split into new Route 263 and current Route 232. Route 263 will operate four daily return services from Castletownbere to Allihies Monday to Sunday with two return services per day extending to Dursey.

The new route will provide peak-time and evening services along with continued connectivity to the Dursey Island Cable Car and to the villages and areas of Dzongchen Beara, Cahermore and Allihies.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Cork Manager David O’Brien said: “TFI Local Link Cork recognises that localised transport solutions are an essential component in combating rural isolation

This new enhanced service will provide people living along the route with access to services and onward connections on a daily basis. The enhanced service will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these areas. People can now access a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges, hospital appointments, etc. supported with onward bus connections”.