€1m ‘Daily Million’ Lotto ticket sold in Cork

30 March 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Player Hits the Daily Million Jackpot

The National Lottery has crowned another millionaire in 2025 with the Daily Million top prize of €1,000,000 being won. This marks an impressive start to 2025, with 9 National Lottery Millionaires being made since the beginning of the year.

A player in County Cork has become Ireland’s latest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1,000,000 in yesterday’s (Saturday, 29th March) 9pm Daily Million draw. The winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw. This win comes hot on the heels of Friday’s Daily Million Plus win, where a Dublin Player won an incredible €500,000.

The winning numbers on Saturday, 29th March, 9pm Daily Million draw were: 4, 6, 8, 11, 14, 19 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the store location where the winning Daily Million top prize was purchased will be announced on Tuesday, 1st April.

Adding to the night of big wins, a County Cavan player scooped an incredible €79,901 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s (Saturday, 29th March) main Lotto draw. The Cavan player purchased their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw from Tarpey’s Supervalu, Cavan, Co. Cavan.

The winning numbers in last night’s (Saturday, 29th March) main Lotto draw were: 14, 24, 30, 34, 42, 45 and the Bonus was 19.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Cork and Cavan area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson said:

“It’s been a phenomenal start to the year with 9 National Lottery Millionaires being made so far in 2025, with our latest millionaire winning the Daily Million top prize of €1,000,000. To have 9 National Lottery millionaire in just three months is remarkable, and we’re delighted for our latest top prize winner who has just become Ireland’s newest millionaire. It’s an exciting time for players, and we look forward to hearing how this one plans to celebrate!”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2023 alone, €227.9 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.