Cork County Council Launch Litter Clean Up Challenge

30 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll has announced the return of Cork County Council’s Anti-Litter Challenge. The competition has become an annual fixture for towns and villages in the county and is now open for applications.

The Anti-Litter Challenge was introduced the 1990s to tackle the problem of litter in Cork County towns and villages. Communities compete and are scored by judges based on the presence or absence of litter on their roads and streets. The challenge is hugely popular with Tidy Towns groups, community organisations and environmentally conscious volunteers who work tirelessly to keep their communities litter free.

Mayor Carroll is encouraging even more groups to take part in the competition this year, “With Spring in the air, our thoughts turn to our local environment and how we can all do our bit to keep it clean and attractive. Community groups are the heart of the fight against litter, helping us to create cleaner, safer spaces for everyone to enjoy. Last year 20 towns and 66 villages entered the challenge and shared almost €43,000 in prize money, with Dunmanway, Saleen and Ballinhassig taking the County Champions awards in their respective categories. We hope to see many of our towns and villages take part again this year, along with some new and returning groups.”

Applications can be made online through Cork County Council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie The closing date is Wednesday the 9th of April and the 6-week judging period begins on the 28th of April.

For further details email litterchallenge@ corkcoco.ie or contact Cork County Council on 021-4532700.