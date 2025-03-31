Al Porter announces Cork dates for new stand-up show ‘ALGORITHM’

31 March 2025

Award-winning comedian Al Porter has announced dates for his much-anticipated new stand-up show ‘ALGORITHM’ which begins at the end of August in Naas and finishes in February 2026 in Offaly (dates below). Al will take the show to Cork Opera House on the 31st August for one unforgettable performance!

Al Porter’s ‘ALGORITHM’ delivers a candid, energetic and fun loving look at everyday life for the thirty two year old Tallaght man. From asking such pertinent questions as “how do you cope with your parents empty nest syndrome?” to “how in god’s name do you godparent a German?”.

Al is one of the few Irish comics to have been nominated for a Perrier Award (like Tommy Tiernan and Dylan Moran before him) and in 2023 in Edinburgh he picked up the Spirit of the Fringe Award from Fringe Legend Mervyn Stutter.

Al says of this new show,“This show came about because the algorithms on my social media were consistently nudging me and my partner to get assessed! And it got me thinking! How are algorithms shaping our life? Most of us encounter them every day on social media. It’s become a buzz word and everybody’s got a pretty good idea of how they work! Maybe this can also give us a deeper understanding of ourselves — what do I engage with in my own life? They’re a mirror to our highs, lows, loves and hates! So, can we crack a formula for happy living in a complicated world? Sounds serious, but that’s the point — it doesn’t have to be! Just like our feed, in life, we see more of what we pay attention to, so maybe we can be looking for the funny side!”

This follows up Al’s comeback tour in 2023/4, which was a show about recovery, redemption and a lot more besides. Chortle gave that show four stars saying it was “Gloriously upbeat. no self-pity…irrepressible stand-up storytelling…a powerhouse comeback”.

ALGORITHM is Al at his very best – a showman that puts funny first with rapid fire laughs and punchy, sharp, self-deprecating comedy.

Al Porter ALGORITHM Dates

29th August Naas The Moat

30th August Naas The Moat SOLD OUT

31st August Cork Opera House

05 September Dublin Vicar St

06 September Dublin Vicar St

12th September Killarney INEC

20th September Waterford Theatre Royal

26th September Meath Solstice Navan

03rd October Roscommon Arts Centre

04th October Cavan Town Hall Arts Centre

09th October Limerick Dolans

10th October Mayo Westport Town Hall

11th October Thurles The Source

17th October Wicklow Courthouse Arts Centre

18th October Athlone Dean Crowe

24th October Galway Town Hall Theatre

26th October Portlaise Midlands Park Hotel

07th November Dublin Vicar St

08th November Dublin Vicar St

14th November Longford Backstage Theatre

15th November Sligo Hawkswell

21st November Mayo Ballina Arts Centre

22nd November Drogheda TLT

28th November Carlow The Visual

29th November Kilkenny Watergate

06th February ’26 Letterkenny An Grianan

07th February Derry Nerve Centre

13th February Bangor Courthouse

14th February Balor Ballybofey

20th February Belfast Limelight 2

21st February Armagh Marketplace

27th February Portrush Playhouse

28th February Offaly Esker Arts Centre.

2023/2024

★★★★ “Dazzling flair…brilliant and very funny” – The Scotsman, from Edinburgh ’23

“Delightfully joyous!” – Chortle, from Reginald D Hunter Support 2024

2016/17 — first ever tour and last tour before the tour in 23/24

★★★★ “a steamroller crowd pleasing talent” – The Guardian

★★★★ “charisma to fill the 02” – London Evening Standard

★★★★ “Hilarious” – The Times

★★★★ “Every syllable is mined for laughs” – The List

★★★★ “Star essence to burn” – The Scotman