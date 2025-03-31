Al Porter announces Cork dates for new stand-up show ‘ALGORITHM’

31 March 2025
By Tom Collins
Award-winning comedian Al Porter has announced dates for his much-anticipated new stand-up show ‘ALGORITHM’ which begins at the end of August in Naas and finishes in February 2026 in Offaly (dates below). Al will take the show to Cork Opera House on the 31st August for one unforgettable performance!
Al Porter’s ‘ALGORITHM’ delivers a candid, energetic and fun loving look at everyday life for the thirty two year old Tallaght man. From asking such pertinent questions as “how do you cope with your parents empty nest syndrome?” to “how in god’s name do you godparent a German?”.
Al is one of the few Irish comics to have been nominated for a Perrier Award (like Tommy Tiernan and Dylan Moran before him) and in 2023 in Edinburgh he picked up the Spirit of the Fringe Award from Fringe Legend Mervyn Stutter.
Al says of this new show,“This show came about because the algorithms on my social media were consistently nudging me and my partner to get assessed! And it got me thinking! How are algorithms shaping our life? Most of us encounter them every day on social media. It’s become a buzz word and everybody’s got a pretty good idea of how they work! Maybe this can also give us a deeper understanding of ourselves — what do I engage with in my own life? They’re a mirror to our highs, lows, loves and hates! So, can we crack a formula for happy living in a complicated world? Sounds serious, but that’s the point — it doesn’t have to be! Just like our feed, in life, we see more of what we pay attention to, so maybe we can be looking for the funny side!”
This follows up Al’s comeback tour in 2023/4, which was a show about recovery, redemption and a lot more besides. Chortle gave that show four stars saying it was “Gloriously upbeat. no self-pity…irrepressible stand-up storytelling…a powerhouse comeback”.
ALGORITHM is Al at his very best – a showman that puts funny first with rapid fire laughs and punchy, sharp, self-deprecating comedy.
Al Porter ALGORITHM Dates
29th August Naas The Moat
30th August Naas The Moat SOLD OUT
31st August Cork Opera House
05 September Dublin Vicar St
06 September Dublin Vicar St
12th September Killarney INEC
20th September Waterford Theatre Royal
26th September Meath Solstice Navan
03rd October Roscommon Arts Centre
04th October Cavan Town Hall Arts Centre
09th October Limerick Dolans
10th October Mayo Westport Town Hall
11th October Thurles The Source
17th October Wicklow Courthouse Arts Centre
18th October Athlone Dean Crowe
24th October Galway Town Hall Theatre
26th October Portlaise Midlands Park Hotel
07th November Dublin Vicar St
08th November Dublin Vicar St
14th November Longford Backstage Theatre
15th November Sligo Hawkswell
21st November Mayo Ballina Arts Centre
22nd November Drogheda TLT
28th November Carlow The Visual
29th November Kilkenny Watergate
06th February ’26 Letterkenny An Grianan
07th February Derry Nerve Centre
13th February Bangor Courthouse
14th February Balor Ballybofey
20th February Belfast Limelight 2
21st February Armagh Marketplace
27th February Portrush Playhouse
28th February Offaly Esker Arts Centre.
2023/2024
★★★★ “Dazzling flair…brilliant and very funny” – The Scotsman, from Edinburgh ’23
“Delightfully joyous!” – Chortle, from Reginald D Hunter Support 2024
2016/17 — first ever tour and last tour before the tour in 23/24
★★★★ “a steamroller crowd pleasing talent” – The Guardian
★★★★ “charisma to fill the 02” – London Evening Standard
★★★★ “Hilarious” – The Times
★★★★ “Every syllable is mined for laughs” – The List
★★★★ “Star essence to burn” – The Scotman